No Matter How Much K'taka CM, Cong Beat Their Drums, They Won't Win Bypolls: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 14 (IANS) BJP State President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, said on Tuesday that no matter how much the Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah "beat their drums," they will not be able to win in both constituencies where bye-elections were held in the state recently.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Vijayendra said that the BJP will definitely win in both Davanagere South and Bagalkot constituencies.

He alleged that people were now fed up with the Congress government as the administrative machinery has collapsed and there is lack of development.

He further alleged that the state government is indulging in minority appeasement while insulting Hindus and due to all these reasons people will bless the BJP.

Vijayendra also challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to an open debate comparing development works carried out in Shivamogga district during the BJP government under B.S. Yediyurappa with those undertaken in Mysuru district under Siddaramaiah.

He also criticised the government for allegedly lacking the capability to preserve Mysore Silk in Mysuru, accusing it of attempting to shut it down and convert the land into a stadium.

He added that regardless of the speeches made by Congress leaders, the results will be clear on May 4 during the counting of votes, which will reflect the people's verdict.

It can be noted that the main contest in Bagalkot was between Congress candidate Umesh Meti and BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA HY Meti.

The Congress had fielded Samarth Mallikarjun, while the BJP had nominated Srinivas T Dasakariyappa in Davanagere South Assembly segment. Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), was hopeful that the intense contest between the BJP and the Congress would benefit the party and had fielded Afsar Kodlipet as the candidate. The bye-election was necessitated by the demise of veteran Congress leader, MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

The results of the bye-elections have become a matter of prestige for the two national parties and also the results are crucial for Vijayendra, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.