IPL: CSK Eye Winning Momentum Vs KKR, Gaikwad's Form A Concern

Gaikwad's form in focus

Ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk, the form of Men in Yellow skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will be in focus, as the opening batter has struggled to get going during this season so far.

After securing their first win of the season against the Delhi Capitals (DC), CSK will be aiming to continue with the newfound winning momentum, while KKR will be targeting their first win of the season after three losses and a no result.

So far in this tournament, Gaikwad has yet to touch the 30-run mark. In four innings, he has made 56 innings at an average of 14.00 and a strike rate of 103.70, with a best score of 28.

A very concerning aspect of Ruturaj's form is the dot-ball percentage, which has been 38.4 per cent in T20S since the start of 2025.

Since the start of 2025, Ruturaj has made just 184 runs in 10 innings at an average of 18.40, with two fifties and a best score of 63.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

Chennai Super Kings Squad

Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes.

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