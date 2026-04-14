Powered By Builders And Industry Leaders, Vistashares Surpasses $1 Billion In Assets

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaShares, the leading issuer of actively-managed Liquid Alternative ETFs, offering investment strategies previously confined to the realm of top hedge funds and institutional investors, today announced that the firm has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management just over a year after launching its first ETF.

VistaShares was founded to rethink portfolio construction and modern asset allocation. Historically, ETFs were built to offer broad exposure to a category – often resulting in diluted portfolios and inconsistent outcomes. Meanwhile ultra high net worth and institutional investors had access to the world's sharpest minds to create better portfolios. VistaShares takes a different approach, bringing together a team of luminaries across various disciplines and industries to create investment strategies previously unavailable to most investors.

Taking thematic ETFs for example, rather than constructing market-cap-weighted portfolios that dilute thematic exposure, VistaShares applies its patent-pending“Bill of Materials” approach to identify where capital is actually being deployed across transformative industries. The strategy is informed by direct input from operators and investors actively building the future, aligning portfolios with the companies capturing the underlying economic value of structural shifts.

As technology cycles grow longer, more capital-intensive, and increasingly infrastructure-driven, returns concentrate around clearly defined profit pools. Targeting those profit pools is central to delivering durable long-term investment results.

At the center of this strategy is a leadership team that combines deep experience across finance and technology. ETF industry innovator Adam Patti serves as CEO alongside co-founder Jon McNeill, co-founder of DVx Ventures and former President of Tesla. They sit on an investment committee that also includes Robert Whitelaw, former Dean of NYU Stern Undergraduate College; David Fetherstonhaugh, formerly of Peter Thiel's Mithril Capital; Sunny Madra, former President of Groq; and Justin Lopas, Co-Founder of Base Power, and Ian Cinnamon, Co-Founder and CEO of Apex Space.

This operator-led perspective has shaped funds like VistaShares' Supercycle® ETFs, including the VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle® ETF (AIS) and the VistaShares Electrification Supercycle® ETF (POW). AIS ranked in the top 1% of its Morningstar category U.S. Fund – Technology for calendar year 2025 out of 251 funds.

“For too long, thematic ETFs were designed by people analyzing industries on the outside looking in. We built VistaShares to connect Silicon Valley and Wall Street, working directly with operators and founders actually shaping the infrastructure behind AI, electrification and the ongoing industrial transformation,” said McNeill.“The power of those inputs cannot be overstated and they have allowed us to construct portfolios based on where capital is flowing and where these shifts are going, not where they have been.”

In addition to its supercycle growth-equity ETFs, VistaShares has launched its“Legends + Income” suite, which allow investors to mimic the publicly-available equity portfolios of some of the world's greatest investors while also receiving attractive potential income.

The flagship fund in that lineup, the VistaShares Target 15TM Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH), provides investors an opportunity to invest like Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but with the addition of an options-overlay strategy that targets 15% annual income, paid monthly. Prior to OMAH, there was never a way for investors to receive a dividend for their Berkshire exposure, but no longer.

OMAH has since been joined by funds delivering similar equity + income exposure to the portfolios of Bill Ackman and Pershing Square (ACKY), Stanley Druckenmiller and the Duquesne Family Office (DRKY), and David Tepper's Appaloosa Management, L.P. (TPRY).

“A strong equity portfolio starts with a strong core, and that's precisely what these funds have been designed to provide, with an income component powered by a data-driven options strategy,” added Patti, who has now shepherded his second ETF startup past the $1 billion mark.“We're thrilled with the initial reception to and growth across our product lineup, but we're even more excited about what is still to come. Our product pipeline has us well positioned to open even more doors for investors and provide them with modern tools for today's markets, not more of the same.”

For more information and updates from VistaShares, please visit and follow the firm on Linkedin @VistaShares, and on X @VistaSharesX.

About VistaShares

VistaShares, the leader in Liquid Alternative ETFs, strives to deliver innovative investment solutions for today's investors, helping them navigate evolving market opportunities with confidence. VistaShares ETFs are actively managed by industry and investment experts, offering three distinct strategies. Supercycle® Growth Equity ETFs target technology-driven economic Supercycles® that we believe are poised for significant growth. Target 15 TMoption-income ETFs are designed to generate high monthly income while complementing a core equity portfolio. BitBondsTM ETFs, a fixed income alternative, are designed to deliver twice the US Treasury yield with weekly distributions.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (844) 875-2288. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

There is no guarantee of how the Fund will perform in the future. There is no assurance the Fund will make a distribution in any given month and the following may vary greatly.

Important Information:

Morningstar classifies funds into categories based on similar investment objectives and strategies. Morningstar percentile rankings are based on a fund's total return compared to its Morningstar Category of exchange-traded and open-end mutual funds. The highest percentile rank is 1 and the lowest percentile rank is 100. For the trailing one-year period through 12/31/2025, the VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle® ETF (AIS) ranked in the top 1% of 251 funds in the U.S. Fund – Technology category. The funds' rankings may have been lower were it not for fee waivers in effect during the ranking period.

Rankings are relative to a peer group and do not necessarily mean the fund had high or positive total returns. Morningstar updates its fund rankings daily. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Focused Portfolio Risk. The Funds may hold a relatively focused portfolio that may contain exposure to the securities of fewer issuers than the portfolios of other ETFs. Holding a relatively concentrated portfolio may increase the risk that the value of the Fund could go down because of the poor performance of one or a few investments.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involve investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. In exchange traded funds, the prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Artificial Intelligence Risk: Issuers engaged in artificial intelligence typically have high research and capital expenditures and, as a result, their profitability can vary widely, if they are profitable at all. The space in which they are engaged is highly competitive and issuers' products and services may become obsolete very quickly. These companies are heavily dependent on intellectual property rights and may be adversely affected by loss or impairment of those rights. The issuers are also subject to legal, regulatory and political changes that may have a large impact on their profitability. A failure in an issuer's product or even questions about the safety of the product could be devastating to the issuer, especially if it is the marquee product of the issuer. It can be difficult to accurately capture what qualifies as an artificial intelligence company.

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers. The equity securities held in the Fund's portfolio may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value.

High Monthly Income Disclosure: There is no guarantee of how the Fund will perform in the future. There is no assurance the Fund will make a distribution in any given month and the following may vary greatly. 30 Day SEC Yield: The 30 Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income, earned by the Fund over the 30 Day period ended at the most recent month end, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on the Fund's share price at the end of the 30 Day period.

The Fund may not achieve its investment objective and there is a risk that you could lose all of your money invested in the Fund.

By writing covered calls the Fund may limit its potential gains in exchange for premium income.

Distribution Risk – there is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next. Additionally, monthly distributions, if any, may consist of returns of capital, which would decrease the Fund's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment.

Concentration Risk. The Fund's investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares that invest in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared ( cleared derivatives ). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund's counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house ( clearing members ) can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members. In cleared derivatives positions, the Fund will make payments (including margin payments) to and receive payments from a clearing house through their accounts at clearing members.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Swap Agreements. The use of swap transactions is a highly specialized activity, which involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. Whether the Fund will be successful in using swap agreements to achieve its investment goal depends on the ability of the Adviser to structure such swap agreements in accordance with the Fund's investment objective and to identify counterparties for those swap agreements. Additionally, any financing, borrowing or other costs associated with using swap transactions may also have the effect of lowering the Fund's return.

Costs of Buying or Selling Shares. Due to the costs of buying or selling shares in this ETF, including brokerage commissions imposed by brokers and bid ask spreads, frequent trading of Shares may significantly reduce investment results and an investment in Shares may not be advisable for investors who anticipate regularly making small investments.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in securities or other instruments of non U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies. Financial markets in foreign countries often are not as developed, efficient, or liquid as financial markets in the United States, and therefore, the prices of non U.S. securities and instruments can be more volatile.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund's holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund's expenses. Frequent trading may also cause adverse tax consequences for investors in the Fund due to an increase in short term capital gains.

NAV Decline Risk Due to Distributions. When the Fund makes a distribution, the Fund's NAV will typically drop by the amount of the distribution on the related ex dividend date. The repeated payment of distributions by the Fund, if any, may result in a decline in the Fund's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer losses to their investment.

Newer Sub Adviser Risk. VistaShares is a recently formed entity and has limited experience with managing an exchange traded fund, which may limit the Sub Adviser's effectiveness.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is non diversified, it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. As a result, a decline in the value of an investment in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers could cause the Fund's overall value to decline to a greater degree than if the Fund held a more diversified portfolio.

Not affiliated with Appaloosa Management, David Tepper, Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, Pershing Square Capital, Bill Ackman, Duquesne Family Office, or Stanley Druckenmiller.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.