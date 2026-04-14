Sonia Gandhi Mourns Asha Bhosle, Calls Her Death End Of 'Golden Era'

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi extended her condolences to the family of Asha Bhosle after the singer passed away on April 12. While penning the letter to her sons, Anand and late Hemant Bhosle, the Congress leader Sonia Gandhi expressed her sorrow on the passing of the legendary Indian singer. She described it as the conclusion of the "golden era" in music.

Sonia Gandhi Calls it the End of a 'Golden Era'

The letter read, "With the passing away of your beloved mother Asha Bhosle, a Golden Era in Indian music has come to an end. Ashaji was a legend and an icon, whose songs brought joy to millions. Her range was wide and versatile, ranging from classical to folk to pop, her voice inimitable, and the emotions she expressed through her music universal. She sang with equal facility in so many of our languages, and she leaves us a rich legacy of evergreen songs that are as much loved and listened to as when she first sang them."

CPP chairperson also called Asha Bhosle a "national treasure" while mourning the demise of the singer. "Asha Ji's warm personality, her free spirit and her musical genius will live on forever through her songs. Asha Bhosle was a National Treasure, and I join millions of music lovers in mourning her loss. May her soul rest in peace. At this time of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May you find the strength to bear your loss," wrote Sonia Gandhi.

Cremation with Full State Honours

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours on Monday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai, where a large gathering of mourners came together to pay their final respects to the iconic voice that enthralled generations for more than eight decades. Wrapped in the tricolour, the mortal remains of Asha Bhosle, fondly known as "Asha Tai," were consigned to flames following a traditional gun salute by the Mumbai Police. The city witnessed an emotional day as fans, political leaders, and members of the film and music industry came together to pay their last respects to the melody queen.

An Unparalleled Legacy

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian music, Asha Bhosle's repertoire spanned classical compositions, ghazals, cabaret songs, and contemporary pop. She holds a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music. Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema. Her iconic hits include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and the rebellious Dum Maro Dum. Her versatile range also spans the soulful ghazal Dil Cheez Kya Hai, playful classics like Chura Liya Hai Tumne, and the timeless dance anthem Yeh Mera Dil. (ANI)

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