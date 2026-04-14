Kyrgyzstan To Launch New Clean Water Infrastructure Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan will soon begin work on the modernization and construction of systems to provide the population with clean drinking water, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

This was stated by President of the Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on April 13 during a meeting with residents and local officials of the Chong-Alay district as part of his working visit to the Osh region.

According to him, efforts are also underway to address irrigation challenges, including the introduction of pumping stations and water-saving technologies, as well as the design of the Altyn-Dara reservoir.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is prioritizing the development of water infrastructure, focusing on expanding access to clean drinking water, improving irrigation systems, and implementing water-saving technologies to address growing demand and enhance resilience in the agricultural sector.