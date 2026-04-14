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Sanctioned Chinese Tanker Transits Strait of Hormuz Amid Ongoing Blockade
(MENAFN) A Chinese tanker subject to US sanctions has reportedly passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, marking what is believed to be the first known transit during the current blockade conditions.
The vessel is owned by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping, a Chinese company included on the US sanctions list, and operates as an oil and chemical carrier.
Tracking data indicated that the ship entered the strait early Tuesday after previously circling near the strategic waterway late on Monday. The tanker had departed from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates and is now reportedly heading toward China.
In a separate development, another tanker leaving Iran’s Kharg Island oil export terminal was also observed in the area on Monday. The vessel reportedly broadcast misleading Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals suggesting it had departed from Saudi Arabia.
Since the beginning of the conflict, many ships operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz have been attempting to obscure their movements by transmitting false AIS data or switching off tracking systems entirely.
The vessel is owned by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping, a Chinese company included on the US sanctions list, and operates as an oil and chemical carrier.
Tracking data indicated that the ship entered the strait early Tuesday after previously circling near the strategic waterway late on Monday. The tanker had departed from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates and is now reportedly heading toward China.
In a separate development, another tanker leaving Iran’s Kharg Island oil export terminal was also observed in the area on Monday. The vessel reportedly broadcast misleading Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals suggesting it had departed from Saudi Arabia.
Since the beginning of the conflict, many ships operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz have been attempting to obscure their movements by transmitting false AIS data or switching off tracking systems entirely.
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