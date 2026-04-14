Lebanese Prime Minister Receives Ambassador Of The State Of Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Beirut, Lebanon: Prime Minister of the sisterly Lebanese Republic, His Excellency Dr. Nawaf Salam, received today His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Tarek Mitri, Deputy Prime Minister, and His Excellency Faysal Rassamni, Minister of Public Works and Transport in Lebanon.

During the meeting, the relations of cooperation between the two countries were reviewed, particularly Qatari aid to Lebanon, and the developments of the situation in the region were discussed. His Excellency the Lebanese Prime Minister expressed, during the meeting, his sincerest thanks and appreciation to the State of Qatar for its permanent support alongside Lebanon.

For his part, His Excellency the Ambassador renewed the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting Lebanon and its keenness on its stability and security.