Lebanese Prime Minister Receives Ambassador Of The State Of Qatar
Beirut, Lebanon: Prime Minister of the sisterly Lebanese Republic, His Excellency Dr. Nawaf Salam, received today His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Tarek Mitri, Deputy Prime Minister, and His Excellency Faysal Rassamni, Minister of Public Works and Transport in Lebanon.
During the meeting, the relations of cooperation between the two countries were reviewed, particularly Qatari aid to Lebanon, and the developments of the situation in the region were discussed. His Excellency the Lebanese Prime Minister expressed, during the meeting, his sincerest thanks and appreciation to the State of Qatar for its permanent support alongside Lebanon.
For his part, His Excellency the Ambassador renewed the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting Lebanon and its keenness on its stability and security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment