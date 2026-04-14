Raj Cops Seize Absconding Drug Trafficker's Assets Worth Rs 5.5 Crore In Jhalawar

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 14 (IANS) The Jhalawar Police has taken major action under 'Operation Divya Prahar 2.0', freezing movable and immovable assets worth approximately Rs 5.5 crore belonging to wanted drug trafficker Bablu Tanwar and his associates.

Tanwar, a resident of Palkhanda in the Ghatoli police station area, is currently absconding and carries a bounty on his head.

According to ASP Bhagchand Meena, the campaign was launched in January 2026 with the aim of delivering a decisive blow to drug networks.

The initiative focusses not only on arresting traffickers but also on dismantling the financial assets built through illegal drug trade, assets often used to establish influence and dominance.

Over the past three months, police prepared a detailed proposal under the NDPS Act targeting Bablu Tanwar (son of Gangaram Tanwar), a resident of Palkhanda (Post Sarkhandiya, Police Station Ghatoli, Tehsil Aklera, District Jhalawar).

Following approval from the competent authority, orders were issued to permanently freeze his residential properties, agricultural land, and vehicles.

Officials confirmed that similar actions had been initiated against him earlier as well. A confidential database of Tanwar's movable and immovable assets was compiled by the MOB (Modus Operandi Bureau) branch of the SP office. This Intelligence was shared with the SHO of Ghatoli police station, forming the basis for further action.

Acting on this data, police moved swiftly to identify and freeze assets linked to illicit earnings. Under the directions of District Collector Ajay Singh Rathod, officials from the Revenue and PWD departments assisted in verifying property records and assessing market value.

Their report helped fast-track legal proceedings. Following due process under the NDPS Act, the SHO of Ghatoli secured formal approval to freeze the assets. As a result, Bablu Tanwar and his associates are now barred from selling or using these properties. Meanwhile, police teams continue efforts to trace and arrest the absconding accused.