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UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue rescheduled to October 2026


2026-04-14 07:43:27
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait City, 14 April 2026: The Business Year has announced that the UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue, originally scheduled to take place on April 14, 2026, at Guildhall in London, will now be held on October 20, 2026.

The decision follows recent developments in the region and has been taken in consultation with partners to prioritize ensuring participants’ safety while waiting for confirmation on the resumption of reliable air travel.

Carlos Martínez, CEO of The Business Year, said: “In recent weeks we have seen developments in the region that have had an enormous impact on travel schedules and the ability of senior leaders to engage internationally. After discussions with our partners, we felt it was important to take a responsible decision that prioritizes the safety of our participants and works to protect the quality of the event, ensuring that everyone can travel to London when the time to do so is right.”

He went on, “At the same time, periods of uncertainty only underline the value of sustained dialogue and economic partnership. The UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue exists precisely to maintain that conversation and ensure cooperation continues to move forward. We look forward to welcoming our partners and participants to London in October for what will be a timely and important conversation.”


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