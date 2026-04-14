Avacta CEO Christina Coughlin Named As One Of In Vivo's 2026 Rising Leaders
| Avacta Group plc
Christina Coughlin, Chief Executive Officer
|
via Cohesion Bureau
| Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)
James Harris / Chris Raggett / James Dance
|
| Zeus (Broker)
James Hornigold / George Duxberry / Dominic King
| Cohesion Bureau
Communications / Media / Investors
Richard Jarvis
| ...
About Avacta -
Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage life sciences company expanding the reach of highly potent cancer therapies through its proprietary pre|CISION® platform. pre|CISION® is a payload delivery system based on a tumor-specific protease (Fibroblast Activation Protein or FAP) that is designed to concentrate highly potent payloads in the tumor microenvironment while sparing normal tissues. Avacta's innovative pre|CISION® peptide drug conjugates (PDC) are a novel entry to the XDC drug class, leveraging the success of antibody drug conjugates with alternative methods of delivery beyond antibodies.
Our pre|CISION® PDCs leverage this tumor-specific release mechanism to provide unique benefits over traditional antibody drug conjugates, releasing active payload in the tumor and reducing systemic exposure and toxicity which enables dosing to be optimized to deliver the best outcomes for patients. The lead clinical program is faridoxorubicin (AVA6000), a Gen One FAP-enabled pre|CISION® version of doxorubicin that delivers the payload directly in the tumor with limited peripheral blood exposure and has demonstrated preliminary activity in tumor types sensitive to doxorubicin including salivary gland cancer and soft tissue sarcoma.
About FAP-Exd (AVA6103)
AVA6103 is the second clinical candidate and is the first asset in the pipeline based on the Gen Two innovative pre|CISION® sustained release mechanism that provides for prolonged release of payload directly in the tumor, minimizing systemic exposure. AVA6103 is being evaluated in the FOCUS-01 Phase 1 trial ( F AP-Exd in O ncologic C ancers with U nmet need S ). Preclinical data suggest this approach has optimized payload delivery with a high intratumoral concentration and prolonged exposure of released payload in the tumor, coupled with limited systemic exposure to the released payload.
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