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Legacy Landscaping Etobicoke is now offering landscaping services in Etobicoke and surrounding areas including The Kingsway, Richview, Humber Valley Village, and more.

Etobicoke, ON - April 14, 2026 - Legacy Landscaping Etobicoke has officially launched landscape designer services for residential and commercial property owners in Etobicoke, ON. The company is now accepting inquiries from homeowners across the region seeking professional landscaping services in Etobicoke. Full service details are available at Legacy Landscaping Etobicoke.

"Etobicoke homeowners are dealing with real problems - patios that have shifted and cracked, decks that are past their lifespan, and a long list of contractors who took deposits and never delivered," said Joe Murgel, Owner of Legacy Landscaping Etobicoke. "We have been doing this work for 40 years. We take on the complex jobs, we show up, and we finish what we start. That is what this company was built on." - Joe Murgel, Owner, Legacy Landscaping Etobicoke

Legacy Landscaping Etobicoke offers landscape design as its primary service, supported by a full range of complementary services including landscaping, paving, deck building, drainage solutions, excavation, and landscape lighting design. The company serves homeowners and property managers across The Kingsway, Richview, Humber Valley Village, Princess Gardens, Eatonville, Markland Wood, Centennial Park, and Islington-City Centre West. Residents in these areas can review the full scope of available services on their website.

Hardscape deterioration is one of the most common and costly property concerns facing Etobicoke homeowners. Interlocking stone that has shifted or sunken, patio surfaces showing significant cracking, and decks that are structurally compromised are problems that worsen over time and directly affect both property safety and resale value. Compounding this is a widespread pattern of unreliable contractor work - projects left incomplete, timelines ignored, and homeowners left without recourse. Legacy Landscaping Etobicoke was established to address both concerns directly, bringing four decades of structural and design expertise to every project. Homeowners looking for a dependable landscaping company in Etobicoke will find a team with the credentials and track record to back their commitment.

Residents in The Kingsway, Richview, Humber Valley Village, Princess Gardens, Eatonville, Markland Wood, Centennial Park, and Islington-City Centre West can view Legacy Landscaping Etobicoke's Google Business Profile and request a free estimate at

About Legacy Landscaping Etobicoke

Legacy Landscaping Etobicoke has been delivering professional landscaping services in Etobicoke, ON for 40 years. The company offers landscape design, paving, deck construction, drainage solutions, excavation, and landscape lighting across Etobicoke and surrounding neighborhoods. Its mission is to provide reliable, high-quality landscaping services to local homeowners and property owners throughout the region.