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Russians Strike Dnipro, Leaving 15 People Wounded

Russians Strike Dnipro, Leaving 15 People Wounded


2026-04-14 07:11:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

All of the injured have been hospitalized. Nine of them are in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition.

Earlier, Hanzha had reported five people wounded.

Read also: Russian drone attacks hospital in central Kherson, injuring four staff members

A fire broke out at the site of the attack, and all emergency services are currently working there.

As previously reported, on the morning of March 26, the Russian army attacked Dnipro, hitting a multi-story residential building.

Photo: Suspilne Dnipro

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