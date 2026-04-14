Doctoral Researcher in Architecture, Design and the Built Environment, Nottingham Trent University

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Lamya Elsabban is an architect and doctoral researcher in Architecture, Design and the Built Environment at Nottingham Trent University. She holds a master's degree in Urban Development from Technische Universität Berlin. Her work contributes to scholarly discourse on living heritage, informal urban settlements, and community dynamics within historic urban environments.

She is an academic researcher and scholar with extensive experience across multiple institutions in Europe and the Netherlands. She has published papers and book chapters on urban architecture, heritage studies, sociocultural dynamics, and sustainable urban development. Lamya has also delivered seminars, presented at international conferences and competitions, and actively contributes to scholarly discourse on urban heritage, informal settlements, and living communities. In addition, she is recognized for her teaching, course development, and student mentoring.



–present Doctoral Researcher, Nottingham Trent University 2020–present Academic Researcher and Scholar, several institutions across Europe and the Netherlands



2020 Reframing Small Open Spaces in Historic Downtown-Cairo,

2018 Waßmannsdorf – An Eco-friendly Rural Center,

2018 Industrialization and Urbanization,

2018 Nubian Traditions and the Paradox of Politics, 2013 Building's functions in the 20th and the 21st century,

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