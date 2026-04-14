(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Awalé Hits 24.8 g/t Gold over 5 Metres within 18.9 g/t Gold over 7 Metres at Charger April 14, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Awale Resources Ltd. Highlights: Significant intercepts at Charger 1 include: 18.9 g/t gold over 7m from 292m, including 24.8 g/t gold over 5m (CHDD-20) 9.2 g/t gold over 7m from 310m, including 14.7 g/t gold over 4m & 11.7 g/t gold over 4m (CHDD-13) Results confirm and extend high-grade gold mineralization through depths of 300m below surface. Four diamond drill holes at Charger 2 have been completed and are in the reporting pipeline. Empire resource drilling results to be released shortly. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (OTCQX: AWLRF) (FSE: 2F60) (" Awalé " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce new step-down drilling results from the Charger target at its Odienné Project (" Odienné " or the " Project ") in Côte d'Ivoire. The results build on those reported on January 29, 2026 and March 31 2026, and continue to demonstrate strong down-plunge continuity of the high-grade mineralization at Charger 1, supporting its potential for future underground resource growth (see Figures 2 and 3). "These latest results further demonstrate the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization within the breccia and vein system at Charger, reinforcing its potential as a robust emerging underground target. With all 17 holes from the Charger program now reported, we are building strong confidence in the continuity of the Charger 1 system and its potential for further growth along strike and at depth, as we advance toward an initial Mineral Resource Estimate targeted in Q2 2026," stated Andrew Chubb, President and CEO of Awalé Resources. Link to All Figures Watch Video of CEO Andrew Chubb Discussing New Results from Charger Link to Core Photos Charger Step-Down Drilling These results complete the 17-hole resource drilling program supporting the Company's initial MRE in Q2 2026, which will include the BBM, Charger, and Empire targets. The program successfully tested the down-plunge continuity of the high-grade Charger 1 system to depths of 400 metres below surface. The reported holes in this release, together with those reported on March 31 2026 are approximately 250 metres down-plunge from the original discovery hole at Charger (OEDD-83), which returned 57 metres at 26 g/t gold (see March 25, 2024 news release ). CHDD-14 and CHDD-17 were drilled a further 40 and 80 metres down-plunge from CHDD-03, which returned 52.8 g/t gold over 9 metres (see January 29, 2026 news release ). CHDD-20 expands mineralization up-plunge from CHDD-03 in what was previously a lower grade gap. Follow-up drilling will test Charger to at least 600 metres vertical depth, while also stepping out to the northeast and southwest to evaluate potential strike extensions and additional mineralized zones. Ongoing Drilling and Results Pending - BBM, Charger 2, and Empire The Company will soon report results from four additional exploration holes at Charger 2, as well as the remaining twelve (12) holes from the Empire MRE drill program. Diamond drilling also continues at BBM, targeting new exploration and expansion zones, alongside a broad aircore drilling program testing multiple greenfields targets across the Odienné East and Odienné West permits. About Awalé Resources Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project (" Odienné " or the " Project "), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé currently manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding currently provided by Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont") under an Exploration Agreement signed in May 2022. Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties. The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold ( IOCG ) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries. Table 1: Significant Intercepts from Diamond Drilling - (from this release)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(ppm) Mo

(ppm) Composite

Trigger

(Au g/t) CHDD0005 279 280 1.00 1.1 0.1 57.6 3 0.5

342 343 1.00 0.6 0.2 171.2 2 0.5

378 380 2.00 0.7 0.7 68.5 2 0.5

399 400 1.00 0.5 0.4 63.9 1 0.5

416 417 1.00 0.6 0.4 238.8 3 0.5 CHDD0006 351 352 1.00 2.0 7.5 69.3 3 0.5

367 368 1.00 4.6 5.6 96.2 3 0.5

383 386 3.00 0.9 0.6 101.8 2 0.5

432 433 1.00 1.2 1.0 129.2 4 0.5

439 440 1.00 0.6 0.9 106.1 2 0.5 CHDD0008 307 308 1.00 0.5 0.2 108.3 1 0.5

332 333 1.00 1.4 0.7 121.6 2 0.5

384 385 1.00 1.1 0.5 64.2 2 0.5

390 391 1.00 1.4 1.5 95.1 4 0.5

400 401 1.00 1.7 0.5 92.7 10 0.5

413 414 1.00 2.2 3.8 164.7 7 0.5 CHDD0009 234 235 1.00 0.9 0.2 65.0 2 0.5

291 292 1.00 1.4 0.2 150.9 2 0.5

361 362 1.00 0.9 0.2 60.1 1 0.5

365 366 1.00 0.5 1.1 385.7 2 0.5 CHDD0013 301 303 2.00 0.9 ICP Results Pending 0.5

310 317 7.00 9.2 0.5 including 310 314 4.00 14.7 5.0

327 331 4.00 11.7 0.5

339 340 1.00 1.1 0.5

345 346 1.00 1.3 0.5

360 363 3.00 9.0 0.5 including 361 363 2.00 13.1 5.0

388 389 1.00 0.8 0.5 CHDD0019 306 307 1.00 0.6 0.1 103.5 4 0.5

314 315 1.00 2.3 0.3 168.3 6 0.5

354 355 1.00 1.1 0.2 51.5 2 0.5 CHDD0020 241 242 1.00 0.7 0.2 72.1 25 0.5

292 299 7.00 18.9 3.7 50.3 2 0.5 including 293 298 5.00 24.8 4.7 50.3 2 10.0

308 310 2.00 3.1 0.8 61.8 2 0.5

316 321 5.00 3.0 0.6 262.8 6 0.5

325 326 1.00 1.2 0.2 71.7 1 0.5

Table 2: Charger Drill Collar Details - (all collars from this release)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL_M Azimuth_True Dip EOH_M Comment CHDD0005 647828.0 1032078.5 466.7 306.9 -58.7 473.09

CHDD0006 647852.1 1032110.2 466.4 307.0 -58.6 473.50

CHDD0008 647839.1 1032095.7 466.5 306.7 -58.7 473.70

CHDD0009 647811.7 1032068.5 467.2 306.6 -58.7 488.20

CHDD0011 647845.8 1032130.8 467.1 307.5 -58.3 173.15 Failed Hole CHDD0012 647852.6 1032072.1 465.5 307.6 -58.2 165.25 Failed Hole CHDD0013 647838.7 1032130.7 467.4 307.5 -58.4 443.15

CHDD0016 647857.0 1032048.1 464.4 304.8 -59.7 67.60 Failed Hole CHDD0018 647820.3 1032047.9 466.3 306.0 -59.1 40.17 Failed Hole CHDD0019 647881.9 1032075.1 464.2 304.9 -59.9 578.34

CHDD0020 647870.3 1032154.7 466.3 307.0 -57.0 441.70



Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for drill samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories in Ghana and Australia, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by ALS to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Australia where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis. Where visible gold is observed in drill core, a quartz wash is applied between every sample to reduce or eliminate any contamination. Once fire assay results are received, samples over 5 g/t gold are routinely screen fire assayed, samples lower than 5 g/t gold continued within a high-grade interval are also screen fire assayed.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the Charger target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.5 g/t Au trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 2 g/t Au, 5 g/t Au, and 10 g/t Au trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 2 contains a list of all Charger holes reported in this release. True widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths. Holes not reported do not make the 0.5 g/t Au grade trigger.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

Ag Silver Au Gold Cu Copper g/t Grams per tonne km Kilometres m Metres MRE Mineral Resource Estimate Mo Molybdenum ppm Parts per million

AWALÉ Resources Limited

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andrew Chubb, CEO

(+356) 99139117

...

Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development

+1 (416) 471-5463

...

The Company's public documents may be accessed at . For further information on the Company, please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, propose, potential, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, timing and extent of planned drilling, expectations to achieve a first mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment, advancing towards a pre-feasibility study, potential for new discoveries, timing for providing assay results, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the results of the proposed drilling programs, the number of drilling rigs on site, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at . Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected and that the proposed drilling program will proceed as planned. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Awale Resources Ltd.