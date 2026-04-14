MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) QcX Gold Completes High Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey Highlighting Multiple Prospective Targets at Batchawana-Olsen Project, Ontario

April 14, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: QcX Gold Corp

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - QcX Gold Corp. (TSXV: QCX) (OTC Pink: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) (" QcX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results of a large-scale, high-resolution airborne magnetic survey completed across the Batchawana-Olsen Project (the " Property "), located approximately 60km north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The survey has enhanced the Company's understanding of regional structure and lithological controls and has identified multiple priority target areas associated with interpreted magnetic contacts and historical gold and copper occurrences.

Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd of Ottawa, Ontario, completed the high resolution airborne magnetic survey covering 3,050 km of flight lines at 75m line spacing. Historical gold and copper occurrences on the Property are interpreted to correlate with the margins of interpreted magnetic anomalies and interpreted structures identified in the survey. These historical showings are heavily underworked and warrant renewed exploration work. Multiple areas highlighted within the magnetic survey area demonstrate favourable structural and lithological conditions interpreted to be prospective for mineralization and will be expanded upon with a detailed structural interpretation of the property.







Figure 1: QcX Gold Corp. Batchawana-Olsen Project 2025 Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) data, shown alongside Sterling Metals' Soo Copper Project and its publicly disclosed historical airborne TMI data, highlighting regional magnetic continuity.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Batchawana and Olsen Project is located along the eastern margin of the Mid-Continent Rift (MCR) and is primarily situated within the Precambrian Batchawana Greenstone Belt. This unique terrain allows for multiple styles of mineralization, including polymetallic, copper and gold occurrences. The project is host to multiple historical mineral occurrences, including the Alcourt copper occurrence, which is comprised of a sheared quartz vein hosted in metavolcanics with channel sampling results of 2.1% Cu over 0.6m (M.C, Halsteed, January 1957, Geological Report – Alcourt Mines Ltd, AFRO Number 0012A1). Gold occurrences are present at the Pond Lake North zone, with grab sample results of 1.64 g/t Au in banded magnetite iron formation and the Minnex 52-53 zone with grab sample results of 1.27 g/t Au hosted in sheared quartz veins (L.J, Nelson, March 1989, Prospecting Report – Olsen Township Ontario, Ontario Assessment File Database).

The Batchawana and Olsen Project comprises 69 claims (30 multi-cell and 39 single cell claims) covering 10,816 hectares, forming a large, mostly contiguous land position that shares more than 6.6 kilometres of common boundary with Sterling Metal's Soo Copper Project (see Figure 1 ). Sterling's recent discovery in drill hole MEPS-25-02 highlighted 262.5 m of 1.05% CuEq (0.52% Cu, 0.005% Mo, 0.49g/t Au, 3.15g/t Ag), with higher-grade intervals including 68.3 m of 3.25% CuEq (1.39% Cu, 0.007% Mo, 1.83 g/t Au, 8.46 g/t Ag) and 9.2 m of 19.8% CuEq (6.8% Cu, 0.008% Mo, 13.2 g/t Au, 46.26 g/t Ag) (Sterling news release dated September 29, 2025). QcX's ground position places the Company prominently within one of Canada's most promising emerging copper districts, with geophysical and geological characteristics comparable to those associated with recent nearby and historical discoveries.

Strategic and Geological Highlights

Prime Geological Setting: The Property is located within the Precambrian Batchawana Greenstone Belt and associated metasedimentary sequences along the eastern margin of the Mid-Continent Rift (MCR) – a regional geological setting known for large copper systems both in Ontario and across the border in Michigan.

On-Trend with Historic Production: The Property lies along strike of the past-producing Tribag Mine (as shown in Figure 1 ), historically mined for copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Geological Continuity with Sterling's Discovery: QcX's Property displays comparable stratigraphy, structural orientation, and magnetic signatures to those hosting Sterling's mineralization, supporting the potential for district-scale mineral systems. Historical soil geochemical anomalies and untested geophysical conductors provide immediate exploration opportunities.

The Company is currently completing a detailed structural interpretation of the magnetic dataset to refine priority targets and plans to integrate these results with historical geochemical and geological data to define a follow-up exploration program.

Strategic Property Acquisition Expands District-Scale Land Position

In addition, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement with an arms' length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in a portfolio of mineral claims located in Ontario (the " Acquired Property "), further expanding its land position within the broader Batchawana-Olsen project area.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will acquire the Acquired Property for total consideration of $50,000 in cash and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares, subject to customary approvals including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Acquired Property comprises a series of 21 contiguous and strategically located claims covering 461 hectares that enhance the Company's control over prospective geological trends interpreted from recent geophysical work. The expanded land package consolidates additional strike length along favourable structural corridors and provides increased exposure to interpreted magnetic features associated with known gold and copper occurrences.

The newly acquired ground comprises of highly prospective lithologies, including the Batchawana greenstone belt and metasedimentary sequences, and is located approximately 3 to 5km north-east of the historical Tribag mine sites. The acquired claims contain multiple mineral occurrences, including showings associated with the mineralization of copper, gold, zinc and iron. With highlighted channel sampling results at the North Creek zinc occurrence, including 15.05% zinc, 2.96% lead and 36 g/t silver (L.J, Nelson, December 1989, Manual Work Report for Loydex Resources Inc, Ontario Assessment File Database), Hilltop gold/copper occurrence with grab sampling results including 1.02% copper and 2.4 g/t gold (L.J, Nelson, December 1989, Manual Work Report for Loydex Resources Inc, Ontario Assessment File Database) and the Sandra Breccia Copper occurrence with grab sampling results of 1.49% Cu (A. Pace, 2014, Report of Activities, Resident Geologist Program, Ontario Geological Survey).

Importantly, the acquisition strengthens the Company's ability to systematically explore and advance the broader project area as a cohesive, district-scale opportunity. The integration of these claims is expected to improve targeting efficiency and provide additional flexibility for future drill program design. Figure 2 illustrates the overall location of the newly acquired claims and Figure 3 illustrates the acquired claims, their vicinity to the historical Tribag Mine and regional mineral occurrences.







Figure 2: Expanded Batchawana-Olsen Project land package, including newly acquired claims.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3: QcX Gold Corp. Batchawana-Olsen Project newly acquired claims, shown alongside Sterling Metals' Soo Copper Project and regional mineral occurrences

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



*The Company cautions investors that mineralization hosted on nearby or adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Batchawana-Olsen Project.

Qualified Person

Kelly Malcolm, P.Geo. (PGO – 2864), a director of QcX and a non-independent Qualified Person (" QP ") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly with regards to historical sampling and regional government-mapped geology. However, the QP assumes that sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About QcX Gold

QcX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS-style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Québec and Ontario. The Golden Giant Project is located in the James Bay region, 2.9 km from Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon discovery on their Elmer gold project. The Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Limited's Fenelon/Martinière property. Both Québec properties are situated near significant discoveries and benefit from favourable infrastructure.

In Ontario, QcX holds the Batchawana Project, a consolidated land position within the Batchawana Greenstone Belt near Sault Ste. Marie. The Project now includes the recently acquired Olsen claims, expanding the property to a contiguous package adjacent to Sterling Metals Corp.'s Soo Copper Project. The area is underlain by greenstone and Mid-Continent Rift-related geology that has historically produced copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver, and remains underexplored with modern techniques.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Aaron Stone, P.Geo.

Vice President Exploration

T: 416-361-2515

E: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: QcX Gold Corp