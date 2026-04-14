MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Andean Precious Metals Appoints Victor Flores as Senior Vice President, Exploration, Operations and Growth

April 14, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) (" Andean " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Victor Flores as Senior Vice President, Exploration, Operations and Growth, effective April 20, 2026.

Mr. Flores is a highly accomplished mining and investment professional with over 35 years of experience in the mining sector, combining deep geological and exploration expertise with a strong track record in mine development, operational optimization, and strategic growth. His background includes senior leadership positions at Orion Resource Partners, Paulson & Co., and HSBC, where he developed expertise in mine finance, asset optimization, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

Most recently, as Principal at Verum Metalla Advisors, Mr. Flores advised on capital markets transactions, strategic initiatives and due diligence processes for mining companies, including debt financing, asset acquisitions, and portfolio optimization.

Mr. Flores holds a Bachelor of Geological Sciences and a Master of Arts in Energy and Mineral Resource Management from The University of Texas at Austin and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Victor to Andean at an important stage in our growth. Having worked closely with Victor over the past year in a consulting capacity, we have already seen firsthand the depth of his geological and exploration expertise, as well as his strong strategic perspective on mine development and growth.

"Victor brings the ability to connect exploration success with disciplined mine development and growth execution, which will strengthen our ability to optimize our existing operations while advancing our exploration programs and unlocking further value across our asset base.

"His experience in evaluating and executing strategic transactions provides additional strength as we pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. As we continue to build Andean into a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer, we believe Victor's leadership will play an important role in driving long-term value for our shareholders."

Mr. Flores commented: "I am excited to join Andean at a time of strong momentum for the Company. Andean has established a solid operational and financial foundation, and I look forward to working with the team to further enhance performance at existing operations while advancing exploration and pursuing growth opportunities."

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

For more information, please contact:

Amanda Mallough

Director, Investor Relations

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T: +1 647 463 7808







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Source: Andean Precious Metals Corp.