While Canadians Are Open To Embracing AI In Their Homes, Workplace, And Even Between The Sheets, H&R Block Survey Points To Cautionary Tale That Chatgpt Is Not Your Friend For Tax Filing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canadians navigate murky zones around hiding use of AI tools to help up their game at work - and security and accuracy risks in using public AI for personal finances or tax filing

CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are open to embracing artificial intelligence (AI) in their homes, work, finances and even as a romantic partner, but many are taking risks by inputting sensitive financial or personal information into open or public AI tools, reveals a new survey from H&R Block Canada.

Beyond using AI for work and personal finances, many Canadians (particularly younger Canadians) are open to incorporating future AI innovations into many aspects of their lives; from robotic AI dogwalkers, housekeepers, financial advisors to romantic partners. However, many Canadians haven't considered the risks and limitations that open AI tools have when it comes to managing their personal finances or to help file their taxes. The H&R Block survey explores Canadians' sentiment and use of AI in the workplace and in helping manage their finances, as well as futuristic innovations they would embrace.

The Risks of Using AI to Help File Your Taxes. AI continues to transform pretty much every part of our lives, but when it comes to filing your taxes there are risks and limitations when using free open or public AI systems like ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot. Open AI tools struggle to incorporate the constantly evolving deductions, credits and benefits available to Canadians based on their specific life situation, and can produce a response that contains false, outdated or misleading information presented as fact, known as a hallucination.

“Unlike closed enterprise AI tools that are implemented into companies' systems for use only by their clients whereby data isn't shared outside of the company, open AI tools carry both risks and significant limitations when it comes to inputting personal financial information or to help do your taxes,” said Yannick Lemay, Tax Expert at H&R Block.“Public AI platforms aren't trained on the ever-evolving changes to the hundreds of tax credit and benefits available, and the reality is that every Canadian's tax situation is unique based on numerous considerations that AI tools won't have line-of-sight into. This can result in Canadians receiving inaccurate tax advice and can lead to missing out on getting the full refund they're entitled to, or result in Canadian Revenue Agency reviews and even penalties.”

Canadians Have Mixed Views and Security Realities Around Using Open AI Tools for Personal Finances. Nearly 1 in 10 Canadians 9% report they've used AI tools to help manage their finances or to help with filing their taxes. While around 21% of Canadians haven't used AI tools to help manage their finances, they say they would be comfortable doing so versus 56% who say they wouldn't be comfortable doing so, and a portion of Canadians aren't sure whether they've used AI tools to help manage their finances or not.

Open AI Systems Themselves Caution Against Inputting Sensitive Financial Details and Point to Limitations with Tax Filing. While data isn't shared outside of closed enterprise AI tools that are implemented into companies' systems for use only by their clients, this is not the case for free or public open AI tools. In many cases, subscription or paid AI tools are closed so that inputted data is not shared publicly; however, there are also some paid AI tools that also use open systems. When asked about considerations around using public AI platforms for personal finances or for tax filing advice, ChatGPT shared its own perspective.

“Public or general-purpose AI tools should not be treated as a safe place to input personal financial information for tax advice,” stated ChatGPT.“Canadians should be cautious about using open AI tools for tax filing purposes because the information they provide may not be accurate, current or appropriate for their specific situation. These tools can make mistakes or relay outdated information.”

Canadians Have Strong Reaction to Security Concerns Upon Learning About the Difference Between Open Versus Closed AI Tools. Overall, 82% of Canadians say they wouldn't be comfortable inputting personal or financial information into an open AI tool to help them manage their finances when learning about the difference between open and closed AI systems. In addition, 90% report they'd be concerned about the security implications of inputting sensitive financial information, such as details relating to their salary, personal situation, or expenses, etc. into open AI tools to help with their tax return. Around 40% said they hadn't previously thought about the risks of inputting sensitive financial information into open AI tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini or Microsoft Copilot.

One in Five Canadians Willing to Gamble with Risks of Inputting Sensitive Financial Information into Open AI Tools. Despite 90% of Canadians being concerned about the security implications of inputting sensitive financial information into open AI tools, 1 in 5 Canadians (20%) feel it's worth the risk to get AI support or advice, and 17% say the convenience of using AI tools to help manage their finances makes it worth it. In addition, 19% say they're not concerned about inputting their personal of financial information as they think it would get lost in the vast amount of data that AI tools gather.

Open AI Tools Risk Missing Changes to Tax Credits and Benefits This Tax Season. H&R Block Canada points to the multiple provincial and federal tax changes that impact this tax filing season, which untrained open AI tools may not accurately reflect. For example, the Canada Carbon Rebate was eliminated on April 1, 2025, but open AI models might not recognize that anyone who hasn't filed a tax return from 2024 must file before October 30, 2026, or lose it forever. Other changes include the lowest federal tax rate being reduced from 15% to 14% as of July 1, 2025, for which AI tools may not navigate the mid-year shift. Other tax-related changes that untrained open AI tools risk hallucinating on include: changes to the GST/ HST new housing rebate where eligible first-time buyers will receive a rebate of 100% of the GST for new homes valued up to $1 million; the Canada Groceries and Essential Benefit (formally the GST and HST credit); Canada childcare benefit, disability tax credit, the Canada workers benefit and many others.

How Canadians Use AI for Work and Perceptions Around AI Stigmas. The survey findings reveal that around 4 in 10 working Canadians (39%) use AI tools to help do their day-to-day work, of which some feel the need to hide it from their co-workers or bosses. While 90% of AI users think it's fair game to use AI to help them do their job, they believe there are stigmas around its use:



Nearly a third of Canadian workers who use AI (32%) are unsure to what extent it's acceptable to use AI to help do their job.

A quarter (25%) don't want coworkers or their bosses to know they're using AI tools at work.

Nearly 1 in 5 (19%) feel that using AI tools at work is cheating – despite using it themselves.

Among those using AI in their work, 4 in 10 (40%) would resent a co-worker being praised for work they did using AI tools.

Nearly 1 in 4 (23%) think their colleagues or bosses would judge them for using AI in their job. Nearly a third (32%) feel they need to mask or be discreet about using AI for work.

Efficiency and Upping Their Work Game Are Key Motivators for Using AI Tools for Work. Among Canadians that report using AI tools in their day-to-day work, 86% say using AI helps them be more efficient in their job by taking less time to do certain tasks. In addition, 81% say it helps them perform better in their day-to-day work, and 77% say leveraging AI helps them improve the quality of their work.

Canadians Open to Future AI Innovations that Bring Love, Friendship, and Practical Everyday Support. When it comes to future advancements in AI, Canadians are open to embracing a mix of potential uses, but the leading interests are AI solutions that help with practical life tasks including an AI housekeeper, personal assistant, and other life hacks, including:



AI robotic housekeeper (41%): to help with chores like doing the dishes, loading the dishwasher, mopping the floors and cleaning the bathrooms.

AI personal assistant (34%): to support tasks such as managing emails, organizing time, administrative work, meeting notes, and advice for work tasks. Interest differs significantly among different age groups: 18–34-year-olds (50%); 35–54-year-olds (41%); 55+ (19%).

AI personal financial planner (33%): to help with budget management and advise on how to spend and save money. Interest is highest among 18–34-year-olds (42%); followed by 35-54 (41%), and 55+ (22%).

Robotic AI best friend (more than 1 in 10 Canadians at 12%: as a companion who provides support and personal advice. This increases to 17% among 18–34-year-olds, versus 13% among those aged 35-54, and 8% among Canadians aged 55+.

AI robotic dog or pet (1 in 10 Canadians at 10%: 16% among 18–34-year-olds, 13% among those aged 35-54, and 5% among Canadians aged 55+.

AI robotic dog walker (12%): 20% among 18–34-year-olds, 13% among those aged 35-54, and 5% among Canadians aged 55+. AI romantic partner or lover (more than 1 in 10 (12%) Canadians aged 18-34 ): who would be open to an AI romantic partner, compared to 7% of Canadians overall.



About the survey: Findings are from a survey conducted by H&R Block from Feb.19-23, 2026, among a sample of 1,545 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19x out of 20.

About H&R Block Canada: A trusted partner of Canadians for over 60 years, H&R Block Canada the market leader in assisted tax preparation. Serving almost 1,000 locations across the country that includes a network of Canadian franchise business owners, H&R Block's team of Tax Experts use the latest in technological advances combined with real-world expertise to help people file taxes in office, file remotely, or use our award-winning tax software, named moneyGenius's Best Tax Software two years in a row. H&R Block Canada can support in the preparation of personal, small business, corporate, U.S., rental, and estate taxes. H&R Block's comprehensive education program, Tax Academy, ensures our Tax Experts continually update their skills. Learn more at or 1-800-HRBLOCK.

For more information, contact: H&R Block c/o Ketchum,

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