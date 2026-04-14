There Is No Duty Higher Than Serving People In Need: J&K LG

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 14 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, said on Tuesday that there is no duty higher than serving people in need.

The J&K LG on Tuesday attended the upgradation of 'Apna Bhojanalaya', a community kitchen run by Sewa Bharti organisation and supported by the J&K Bank limited.

The LG said on X,“Today, I attended the ceremony marking the upgradation of 'Apna Bhojanalaya',a community kitchen run by Sewa Bharti & supported by J&K Bank along with other donors. Glad to witness Sewa Bharti's enduring spirit of giving back, which empowers individuals and strengthens communities.

“There is no higher duty than serving those in need. Sewa Bharti has honoured that duty by nourishing bodies, restoring souls, and affirming the dignity of every human life. To strengthen Apna Bhojanalaya is to strengthen the very fabric of our society.”

Sewa Bharti is a prominent Indian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) founded in 1979, dedicated to uplifting marginalised communities through volunteer-driven social service, focussing on education, healthcare, and self-reliance.

It works primarily in slum areas (Sewa Bastis) to foster development and empowerment. Established on October 2, 1979, by Balasaheb Deoras, the organisation works to serve the poor and neglected, foster self-reliance, and provide social empowerment to vulnerable groups.

Th core activities of the organisation include running Balwadis (kindergartens), hostels for students from weaker sections, and coaching centres.

It also operates mobile medical vans, clinics, and organising health camps. The organisation provides vocational training, such as shorthand and typing, particularly for youth to become financially independent.

Working for women empowerment, the organisation sets up training centres for sewing and tailoring.

The NGO operates on a grassroots level with numerous volunteers and is affiliated with a vast network of trusts and NGOs under the Rashtriya Sewa Bharati umbrella.