Asha Bhosle's Death 'Profound Loss': Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Mourns

Malaysian PM mourns 'profound loss'

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed deep sorrow over the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, describing it as a "profound loss" to the world of music and culture. Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.

In a post on his social media X, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim said Bhosle's contribution to music spanned generations, with her voice weaving "emotions, traditions, and narratives" through thousands of songs that resonated globally.

"The passing of the Indian legend, Asha Bhosle, represents a profound loss to the world of music and culture. As a singer, she has woven together emotions, traditions, and narratives through thousands of works spanning generations. Her unique voice, brimming with soul and energy, has brought to life the silver screen and dramas that have filled the hearts of millions around the world," he wrote.

An Enduring Legacy

Highlighting her legacy, he noted that as the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, Bhosle carried forward a rich musical heritage while carving her own distinct identity.

"As the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, she has elevated a family legacy of immense stature within the treasury of South Asian arts, while steadfastly forging her own path of artistic leadership with a distinctive style--boldly experimenting to rise above the ordinary, never settling for the "mediocre," and remaining ever relevant amid the relentless currents and eddies of an era that constantly promises change and fresh images," he added.

The Malaysian Prime Minister also praised her ability to remain relevant through changing times, calling her an enduring inspiration for artists across generations.

Extending condolences, Anwar Ibrahim said, "Malaysia extends its deepest condolences to her family and all art lovers who share in this sense of loss."

He further expressed hope that her legacy would continue to inspire future generations and enrich the global music landscape, "May her legacy continue to flourish, serving as inspiration and injecting vitality into future generations as they enrich the world of music and culture," Malaysian PM concluded the post. Pemergian lagenda India, Asha Bhosle, merupakan satu kehilangan besar kepada dunia muzik dan kebudayaan. Sebagai penyanyi, beliau telah menyatukan emosi, tradisi, dan pensejarahan melalui ribuan karya merentas generasi. Suaranya yang unik, sarat jiwa dan tenaga, telah... twitter/GrBTaQoZAu - Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) April 14, 2026

A Legend's Final Journey and Unparalleled Career

The legendary singer was cremated with full state honours on Monday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Family members, friends, members of the film industry and admirers gathered there to pay their last respects to the iconic singer whose voice ruled hearts for more than eight decades.

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian music, Asha Bhosle's repertoire spanned classical compositions, ghazals, cabaret songs, and contemporary pop. She holds a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy.

Following her demise, several celebrities, politicians and sports personalities paid tribute to the iconic singer. (ANI)

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