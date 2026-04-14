MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) EQUATOR Beverage Company Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

April 14, 2026 5:10 AM EDT | Source: EQUATOR Beverage Company

Jersey City, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - EQUATOR Beverage Company (OTCQB: MOJO) ("EQUATOR" or the "Company"), a developer and distributor of premium functional beverages, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, highlighted by continued revenue growth and improved profitability.

Revenue increased 18% to $961,484, compared with $817,748 in the first quarter of 2025, driven by expanded distribution and sustained demand across the Company's product portfolio.

Net income rose to $185,712, more than doubling from $84,034 in the prior-year period.

Selected First Quarter Financial Data:







"We are pleased with our strong start to 2026, marked by continued revenue growth and operating momentum," said Glenn Simpson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Following a transformative 2025, we remain focused on scaling the business efficiently while continuing to invest in long-term growth opportunities."

Based on full-year 2025 results and first-quarter 2026 performance, management believes the Company's shares are trading at a substantial and unwarranted discount relative to both its peer group and underlying fundamentals. The Company's consistent operational execution, including revenue growth and advancement of key strategic initiatives, underscores the strength and durability of its business model.

Management does not believe the current market valuation reflects these fundamentals and remains committed to disciplined execution to drive long-term shareholder value. The Company intends to continue opportunistic share repurchases until its valuation more appropriately aligns with its financial performance and peer benchmarks.

EQUATOR also believes it is currently the only profitable over-the-counter (OTC), nonalcoholic beverage company in its category, further distinguishing its position within the sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

About EQUATOR Beverage Company

EQUATOR Beverage Company (OTCQB: MOJO) develops, produces, and distributes premium functional beverages.

Information:

Glenn Simpson

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

EQUATOR Beverage Company

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917 574 1690

Source: EQUATOR Beverage Company

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Source: EQUATOR Beverage Company