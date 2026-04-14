Deeply Concerned Have Directed Police To Provide Full Security To Army Officer, His Family: Delhi L-G

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the incident in Vasant Enclave involving the assault on a serving Brigadier of the Indian Army, his wife, and their son, a 23-year-old IIT Delhi graduate. He said that he has directed the Delhi Police to provide full security to the officer and his family.

Taking to X, Sandhu said,“Deeply concerned by the incident in Vasant Enclave involving the assault on a serving Brigadier of the Indian Army, his wife and son, a 23-year-old IIT Delhi graduate."

He further added that he has personally spoken with the Brigadier to enquire about the incident and their well-being.

"I also spoke with the Police Commissioner and the DCP, directing them to ensure a thorough and swift investigation, leading to immediate and appropriate action against those responsible," Delhi L-G added.

He further said that he has directed the Delhi Police to provide full security to the officer and his family.

“I have further directed Delhi Police to provide full security to the officer and his family. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our citizens and upholding the rule of law,” he added.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered, and the police have taken cognisance of alleged lapses in the initial response. Preliminary investigation has led to the identification of the principal accused as Satinder Kumar, resident of Mehram Nagar, stated to be associated with an aviation company.

The incident unfolded when the Brigadier stepped out for a walk with his son after dinner on Saturday. Just outside their residence, they noticed two individuals sitting in a parked white Mercedes car and consuming alcohol. When the officer objected, an argument broke out between the two parties.

According to officials, the Brigadier and his son were attacked by a group of men after they objected to two men consuming alcohol inside a parked car in their residential area. The incident is reported to have occurred on April 11 at around 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the family of a senior army officer has claimed that they received no immediate assistance from the police and that action in the case began only after the matter was taken up through defence channels.

Talking to IANS, the officer's wife recounted the sequence of events, saying: "The whole incident was that two individuals were sitting in a white Mercedes car and drinking alcohol. After dinner, when my husband and son went out for a walk, they objected, saying that drinking in a residential colony is not allowed, after which the individuals spoke to them inappropriately. We did not retaliate and called the PCR. PCR took time, and after a while, they arrived and talked to the men in the Mercedes. Till the time the official started taking our statements, goons arrived in two cars and started assaulting my son and husband."