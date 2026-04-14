Women's Reservation Marks Historic Shift In Governance, Says Gujarat BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Jamnagar, April 14 (IANS) Ahead of the three-day special session of Parliament beginning April 16, the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said the proceedings would reflect national unity on women's empowerment, while highlighting the significance of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Addressing a press conference in Jamnagar, BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma said,“The special session of Parliament beginning April 16 will reflect the nation's unity towards women empowerment and will play an important role in making India's democracy more balanced and inclusive.”

He described the legislation, passed by both Houses of Parliament in 2023, as“a golden and revolutionary step in the history of India's democracy”.

He added,“The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies. This is not merely a numerical reservation but a strong foundation for women's direct and active participation in policy-making.”

Vishwakarma began his address by paying tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said India's commitment to women's empowerment is rooted in both constitutional values and cultural traditions.

“In our culture, women have always held a revered position, and the empowerment of women is essential for national progress,” he said.

Emphasising the role of women in development, he said,“The holistic development of the nation is possible only when half of its population, that is, women, are in active leadership roles.”

Referring to recent policy measures, he added,“Decisions such as the abolition of triple talaq and granting permanent roles to women in the armed forces have strengthened the position of women in society.”

He said the government's development vision, including 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', recognises women as a key pillar.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has identified the poor, youth, farmers and women as the four pillars of development, and women's participation in leadership is essential for achieving this vision,” he said.

Highlighting women's achievements, Vishwakarma said,“Today, India's daughters are proving their capabilities in every field, from space to sports, and from armed forces to startups.”

He added that schemes such as 'Drone Didi', 'Lakhpati Didi' and 'Ujjwala' have contributed to financial independence and improved living standards for women.

On Gujarat, he said,“Gujarat has always been at the forefront in women-centric policies and women empowerment,” noting the role of women in sectors such as animal husbandry and dairy.

He added,“Through 'Sakhi Mandals' and the 'Mudra Yojana', lakhs of women are becoming self-reliant as micro-entrepreneurs, while initiatives like the 'Abhayam 181' helpline have strengthened women's safety.”