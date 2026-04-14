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India Boat Overturn Death Toll Hits Fifteen
(MENAFN) The death toll from a devastating boat capsize in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has climbed to 15, as rescue teams continue combing the waters for those still unaccounted for, officials confirmed Monday.
The vessel overturned Friday in the Yamuna river near Keshi Ghat in Mathura district, triggering an urgent multi-day search and rescue operation that remains actively ongoing.
Authorities said the boat was carrying more than 37 passengers at the time it capsized. Ten victims were pronounced dead on the very first day of the tragedy, while rescuers managed to pull 22 survivors to safety in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
The rising death toll underscores the dangers of overcrowded river transport in the region, as officials have yet to confirm the exact number of people still missing from the ill-fated vessel.
The vessel overturned Friday in the Yamuna river near Keshi Ghat in Mathura district, triggering an urgent multi-day search and rescue operation that remains actively ongoing.
Authorities said the boat was carrying more than 37 passengers at the time it capsized. Ten victims were pronounced dead on the very first day of the tragedy, while rescuers managed to pull 22 survivors to safety in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
The rising death toll underscores the dangers of overcrowded river transport in the region, as officials have yet to confirm the exact number of people still missing from the ill-fated vessel.
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