Al-Balqa University Inaugurates Smoking Cessation Clinic To Promote Campus Health

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, April 14 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa Applied University has taken a new step toward strengthening student and staff wellbeing with the launch of a dedicated smoking cessation clinic at its Health Treatments Department, aiming to support a healthier and safer campus environment.University President Dr. Ahmad Fakhri Al-Ajlouni inaugurated the clinic on Tuesday, reaffirming the institution's commitment to advancing public health initiatives as part of its broader national mission to serve society. He stressed the importance of awareness efforts in highlighting the dangers of smoking and reducing its impact on both individuals and the wider community.He also praised those behind the initiative, noting that it reflects the university's ongoing drive to introduce practical programs that enhance wellbeing among its members and extend benefits to the surrounding community.Dr. Shadi Hamouri, Vice President for Health Sciences Faculties Affairs and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, described the clinic as a meaningful addition to the university's health services. He said it offers structured support for students and staff seeking to quit smoking, combining medical care with counseling and behavioral guidance based on established scientific approaches.The clinic will operate through a qualified medical team and provide a range of services, including medical consultations, psychological and behavioral support, and continuous follow-up. It is designed to reinforce health awareness and encourage a culture of healthier living across the university community.