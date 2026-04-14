Defense Forces Launch Massive Night Attack On Crimea, Substation Hit In Melitopol
“Last night, the Defense Forces carried out a massive attack on the so-called Crimea. Explosions were heard in the areas of Simferopol, Feodosia, and Kerch,” he wrote.
According to Sternenko, a substation was hit in occupied Melitopol.
According to the Telegram channel“Crimean Wind,” explosions were heard in Crimea on the evening of April 13 and during the night of April 14.Read also: Air defense downs 133 of 160 Russian drones launched overnight
It was noted that two powerful explosions were heard near the Tavriia Thermal Power Plant, in the area of the“Hvardiyske” airfield. A powerful explosion also occurred in the village of Hvardiyske, possibly targeting an oil depot.
Explosions were heard in Feodosia and Kerch.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian troops continue to strengthen air defense in the temporarily occupied Crimea and regularly restore radar systems after they are damaged
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