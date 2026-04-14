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President Ilham Aliyev Receives Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Somalia To Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Abdinur Dahir Fidow, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Azerbaijan, on April 14, AzerNEWS reports.
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