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President Ilham Aliyev Receives Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Somalia To Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Somalia To Azerbaijan


2026-04-14 05:04:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Abdinur Dahir Fidow, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Azerbaijan, on April 14, AzerNEWS reports.

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AzerNews

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