Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Received Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Colombia To Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev Received Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Colombia To Azerbaijan


2026-04-14 05:04:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia to Azerbaijan, on April 14.

MENAFN14042026000195011045ID1110979466



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search