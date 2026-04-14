MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Global Experts Face-to-Face Interview Series - Unlocking Diversity Assets to Position Yunnan as a Global Tourism Destination

April 14, 2026 3:59 AM EDT | Source: Hmedium

Kunming, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Yunnan Otherside Travel Consulting Co., Ltd. announces the launch of "Voice into Yunnan: Global Experts Face-to-Face Interview Series - Unlocking Diversity Assets to Position Yunnan as a Global Tourism Destination" interview series. Specialists from around the globe have identified "climatic scarcity" and "cultural inclusiveness" as Yunnan's core competitive advantages in the global inbound market. In this installment of the "Voice into Yunnan: Expert Face to Face" series, industry leaders shared insights on how the region's diverse natural and social assets can be translated into irreplaceable brand value.

The experts concluded that Yunnan's blend of unique geography and ethnic harmony makes it a "final destination" for discerning global travelers:

Anneke Swegat (Asia Product Manager at Gebeco): Swegat advocates for "slow-paced" travel, suggesting that itineraries should include more breathing room to allow European travelers to capture the genuine urban temperature of Yunnan's streets.









Anneke Swegat:

Heo Guangseop (South Korean Outbound Tourism Expert): Heo notes that Korean travelers are seeking differentiation after aesthetic fatigue with traditional routes. He sees Yunnan's high-altitude landscapes, like Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, as the "ultimate destination."











Heo Guangseop: #38;t=16s

Bao Xianghua (Head of Nabhan Asia Travel, Kuwait): Bao sees coffee and tea as perfect entry points for Middle Eastern visitors. He suggests tailoring family-oriented products that emphasize interactive experiences like tea picking in Pu'er and rainforest exploration.











Bao Xianghua:

Mohd Azizi bin Mohamad (General Manager of GO JANNAH): Azizi highlights Yunnan's climatic compatibility as a major draw for tropical markets. He believes the harmonious coexistence of 26 ethnic groups makes Yunnan a highly inclusive specimen of civilization for high-end segments.









Mohd Azizi bin Mohamad: #38;pp=0gcJCdkKAYcqIYzv

Mustapah Kamal bin Hassan (General Manager of Qaaf Travel): Kamal leverages historical ties, such as the legacy of Zheng He, to build emotional bonds with Southeast Asian tourists. He views Yunnan's cultural inclusiveness as a culture-friendly environment that ensures high market adaptability.







Mustapah Kamal bin Hassan:

Yunnan's "diversity" is evolving from a geographic descriptor into a strategic product logic that resonates across borders. Moving forward, the deepening resonance between Yunnan's historical roots and contemporary global lifestyles is expected to forge stronger emotional bonds with international markets. As the province continues to refine its inclusive tourism environment, it stands ready to welcome the world not just as a place to visit, but as a premier destination to experience a harmonious and multi-dimensional way of life.

Company Name: Yunnan Otherside Travel Consulting Co., Ltd.

Contact: Chen Tingyi

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Source: Hmedium