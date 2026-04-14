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euNetworks named as connectivity partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Frankfurt, Germany - 14 April 2026 - euNetworks, a pan-European digital infrastructure company, today announced that it has been named as a connectivity partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. euNetworks is one of the first connectivity partners announced for this new, independent cloud for Europe, and will play an important role providing private, direct, secure cloud access to customers.
Located entirely within the EU, the AWS European Sovereign Cloud is designed to meet evolving sovereignty needs within the region, including stringent data residency, operational autonomy and resiliency requirements. euNetworks is strategically positioned to support these capabilities through secure, direct connections that maintain data residency when connecting to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. euNetworks is a specialist in data centre to data centre connectivity with a regional focus on Europe. Its Cloud Connect solution offers high availability with flexible options that enable security and resilience.
Marisa Trisolino, CEO of euNetworks said: “Data sovereignty is one of the most critical topics for businesses right now and this priority is only set to grow in strength, particularly in the EU and wider Europe where regulatory pressures continue to rise. euNetworks is perfectly placed to support organisations in keeping their data safe by providing secure access to sovereign cloud platforms. Our European focus, data centre to data centre connectivity leadership and high-performance, private connectivity mean customers can trust that their data is secure and compliant. We look forward to supporting AWS and their customers as a connectivity partner for the European Sovereign Cloud.”
Located entirely within the EU, the AWS European Sovereign Cloud is designed to meet evolving sovereignty needs within the region, including stringent data residency, operational autonomy and resiliency requirements. euNetworks is strategically positioned to support these capabilities through secure, direct connections that maintain data residency when connecting to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. euNetworks is a specialist in data centre to data centre connectivity with a regional focus on Europe. Its Cloud Connect solution offers high availability with flexible options that enable security and resilience.
Marisa Trisolino, CEO of euNetworks said: “Data sovereignty is one of the most critical topics for businesses right now and this priority is only set to grow in strength, particularly in the EU and wider Europe where regulatory pressures continue to rise. euNetworks is perfectly placed to support organisations in keeping their data safe by providing secure access to sovereign cloud platforms. Our European focus, data centre to data centre connectivity leadership and high-performance, private connectivity mean customers can trust that their data is secure and compliant. We look forward to supporting AWS and their customers as a connectivity partner for the European Sovereign Cloud.”
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