'No Place For Hatred In Our Game': AIFF Responds To Racism Allegations In ISL

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has strongly condemned alleged racist behaviour during a recent Indian Super League (ISL) clash, reiterating its strict stance against discrimination and confirming that the matter has been referred to its Disciplinary Committee for investigation.

The controversy emerged following an ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, where a viral video appeared to show a fan directing racist remarks at Kerala Blasters defender Fallou Ndiaye. The clip quickly spread across social media, triggering widespread criticism and concern over player safety and fan behaviour in Indian football.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the AIFF said it had received complaints regarding alleged racist conduct directed at players during the ongoing ISL 2025–26 season. The federation stated that it stands firmly with players and all individuals who deserve to participate in football without facing discrimination.

"The All India Football Federation has received certain complaints regarding alleged racist conduct against players during the ongoing Indian Super League 2025-26.

"We stand firmly with the players and every individual who has the right to participate in and enjoy this beautiful game free from discrimination of any kind.

"The AIFF maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards racism. The complaints have been referred to the Disciplinary Committee, an independent judicial body, for examination as per the AIFF Disciplinary Code. The AIFF will refrain from any further comments while the proceedings are ongoing.

"The Indian Football family stands resolutely against racism. Those who bring hatred into our stadiums have no place in our game," AIFF said in a statement.

Following the incident, Kerala Blasters issued a strong statement condemning the act, calling it“appalling” and confirming that the matter had been formally reported to ISL and AIFF authorities. The club also asserted its commitment to protecting the integrity and dignity of its players.

“The Club has taken note of an appalling incident which has occurred during our last game, where one of our players was subjected to blatant racist chants,” Kerala Blasters said in a statement.

Speaking of the match, Blasters rode on Victor Bertomeu and Franchu's goals and beat Bengaluru FC for the first time since September 2023 with a 2-1 margin.