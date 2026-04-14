MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Kunming, China – Yunnan Otherside Travel Consulting Co., Ltd. announces the launch of“Voice into Yunnan: Global Experts Face-to-Face Interview Series – Redefining Yunnan's Strategic Value” interview series, highlighting Yunnan's unique position in the context of China's expanding visa-free policies. As the global tourism industry undergoes a profound post-pandemic restructuring, international tourism authorities and European experts are urging Yunnan to pivot from“mass tourism” to high-quality,“lifestyle-oriented” experiences. This consensus emerged from the high-level“Voice into Yunnan: Expert Face to Face” interview series, highlighting Yunnan's unique position in the context of China's expanding visa-free policies.

The interviewed experts emphasized that Yunnan's future lies in its ability to serve as an“advanced” destination for the global market:

Oleg Weimer (Department Head at Kris Reisen): Previously accustomed to China's urban business centers, Weimer's perception was reshaped by Lijiang. He plans to convert business clients into leisure enthusiasts by promoting Yunnan as a“living cinematic masterpiece.”







Oleg Weimer:

Slavica Vukčević (Executive Director of Montenegro Adventure): Vukčević identifies Yunnan as the premier choice for repeat travelers. She believes that while first-time visitors explore mega cities, Yunnan is the emotional destination for those seeking the“real China” on subsequent trips.







Slavica Vukčević:

Wang Feng (Sino-Bulgarian Cultural Exchange Expert): Wang proposes a synergy between trade and tourism, suggesting that Yunnan's tea, flowers, and fungi serve as the region's best ambassadors to foster two-way cultural and economic travel.







Wang Feng:

Other Expert : She highlights the booster effect of the extended visa-free policy, which has already prompted Bulgarian travel agencies to plan“100-person group tours” to experience the“Many-Splendored Life” of Yunnan.







Other Expert:

As Yunnan transitions from a scenic backdrop to a sophisticated lifestyle destination, it is successfully dismantling international stereotypes. Looking ahead, the integration of Yunnan's authentic cultural identity with professionalized travel services promises a new era of growth. By focusing on high-value“repeat” travelers, Yunnan aims to become a vital pillar in China's high-quality inbound tourism recovery, offering a sustainable model that balances cultural preservation with global commercial appeal.