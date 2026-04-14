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Saudi Arabia, UAE Discuss Region's Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah held a telephone conversation today with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan the call, they discussed developments in the region, their repercussions, and the efforts being made to address them.
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