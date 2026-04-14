Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Saudi Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud.

During the call, the latest developments in the region were reviewed, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the need to uphold it in a way that contributes to enhancing security and stability.

Both sides affirmed during the call the need to strengthen coordination and intensify joint efforts to halt the escalation, paving the way to address the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, ultimately leading to a final agreement that achieves lasting peace.