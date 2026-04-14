Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Saudi Foreign Minister
During the call, the latest developments in the region were reviewed, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the need to uphold it in a way that contributes to enhancing security and stability.
Both sides affirmed during the call the need to strengthen coordination and intensify joint efforts to halt the escalation, paving the way to address the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, ultimately leading to a final agreement that achieves lasting peace.
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