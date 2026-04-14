CIC Rayyan Zone Honours Quran Contest Winners

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The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Centre for Indian Community Qatar (CIC) Rayyan Zone honoured the winners of various Qur'an competitions and contests during the recent Ramadan, in a special award ceremony.

The event recognised winners of multiple competitions including the Surah Adh-Dhariyat Hifz Challenge, Online Quiz, Surah Mumtahina Daily Quiz, a combined online quiz covering Surahs Ar-Ra'd, Ibrahim, and Hijr, as well as the Surah Al-Isra Quiz.

In addition, prizes were distributed to winners of the Prabodhanam Quiz competition, which was conducted in two phases.

The ceremony was attended by CIC Central President RS Abdul Jaleel, Central Executive member Suhail Shanthapuram, Rayyan Zonal President Subul Abdul Aziz, Vice Presidents Muhammad Rafeeq Thangal and Abdul Jaleel MM, Secretary Safir, Executive Members Abdul Salam AT, Haris K, and Siddiq Vengara, along with Women India Qatar Rayyan Zone Vice President Sajna Karuvattil, Secretary Zainaba Abdul Jaleel, and Organisation Secretary Irfana.