Mehdi Yaqoubi Stuns Armenian Opponent In Taekwondo Bout
The match, held today (Tuesday) in Uzbekistan, saw Yaqoubi secure victory in the under-45 kg weight category, earning his place in the next stage of the tournament.
The youth international taekwondo championships began on Monday (April 13) in Uzbekistan, with four Afghan athletes taking part.
According to the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, the event features 991 athletes from 116 countries, including Afghanistan.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment