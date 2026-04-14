Mehdi Yaqoubi Stuns Armenian Opponent In Taekwondo Bout

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Mehdi Yaqoubi, a member of Afghanistan's youth national taekwondo team, has advanced to the next round after defeating his Armenian opponent at the international taekwondo competitions in Uzbekistan.

The match, held today (Tuesday) in Uzbekistan, saw Yaqoubi secure victory in the under-45 kg weight category, earning his place in the next stage of the tournament.

The youth international taekwondo championships began on Monday (April 13) in Uzbekistan, with four Afghan athletes taking part.

According to the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, the event features 991 athletes from 116 countries, including Afghanistan.

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