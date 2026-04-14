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W Communications Wins LAC Malaysia, Funding Societies And More
(MENAFN- PRovoke) KUALA LUMPUR - Independent global communications agency W Communications Malaysia has made a series of new client wins following the agency's launch in market earlier this year, including Funding Societies and LAC Malaysia, alongside new mandates in the hospitality sector.
The wins span hospitality, financial services, and health and wellness, covering a range of services including strategic communications counsel, creative launch support, thought leadership programmes, and influencer and KOL engagement across both B2B and B2C sectors.
“These early wins are a strong signal that brands are looking for sharp counsel, pace and integrated delivery from teams that understand both the local market and the wider commercial picture,” said Robin Chang, general manager, APAC, W Communications Asia.“What we are building in Malaysia is not just momentum for momentum's sake. It is a business shaped around what clients need now: senior thinking, joined-up execution and ideas that can travel across earned, social and influence without losing their edge.”
The client additions build on W's launch in Malaysia in February 2026, when the agency announced its market entry as part of its broader APAC growth strategy. Since then, the Malaysia team has continued to build traction with brands seeking support that combines consumer relevance, corporate discipline and integrated execution that include brand-building and reputation management programme, launch support and creators-led amplification. Together, they reinforce the agency's ability to operate across different sectors while tailoring work to the realities of the Malaysian market.
“Malaysia moves fast, and brands feel that pressure every day,” said Kiersten Chaik, country manager, Malaysia, W Communications.“Clients here do not just want activity. They want work that makes sense in market, lands with the right audience and supports real business ambition. These wins show there is demand for integrated communications that combine local instinct with clear strategy across earned, social and creators. That matters in a market like this, where attention is fragmented, expectations are high, and people can spot fluff from a mile away.”
The agency opened in Malaysia in February this year and appointed Chaik as country manager to lead the market and accelerate growth.
Chaik brings over 15 years of agency and strategic communications experience, including more than seven years at BCW, where she served as executive vice president, managing director and market lead has led both consumer and corporate briefs, spanning brand launches, executive visibility and reputation mandates, while coordinating multi-market delivery across international teams. Earlier in her career, she helped shape and deliver consumer brand and technology briefs, alongside crisis-ready reputation planning.
Since launch, W Communications Malaysia has doubled its headcount and is projected to grow by a further 60% to 80% by Q4 2026 across its B2B, B2C and KOL Management business units, it said.
The wins span hospitality, financial services, and health and wellness, covering a range of services including strategic communications counsel, creative launch support, thought leadership programmes, and influencer and KOL engagement across both B2B and B2C sectors.
“These early wins are a strong signal that brands are looking for sharp counsel, pace and integrated delivery from teams that understand both the local market and the wider commercial picture,” said Robin Chang, general manager, APAC, W Communications Asia.“What we are building in Malaysia is not just momentum for momentum's sake. It is a business shaped around what clients need now: senior thinking, joined-up execution and ideas that can travel across earned, social and influence without losing their edge.”
The client additions build on W's launch in Malaysia in February 2026, when the agency announced its market entry as part of its broader APAC growth strategy. Since then, the Malaysia team has continued to build traction with brands seeking support that combines consumer relevance, corporate discipline and integrated execution that include brand-building and reputation management programme, launch support and creators-led amplification. Together, they reinforce the agency's ability to operate across different sectors while tailoring work to the realities of the Malaysian market.
“Malaysia moves fast, and brands feel that pressure every day,” said Kiersten Chaik, country manager, Malaysia, W Communications.“Clients here do not just want activity. They want work that makes sense in market, lands with the right audience and supports real business ambition. These wins show there is demand for integrated communications that combine local instinct with clear strategy across earned, social and creators. That matters in a market like this, where attention is fragmented, expectations are high, and people can spot fluff from a mile away.”
The agency opened in Malaysia in February this year and appointed Chaik as country manager to lead the market and accelerate growth.
Chaik brings over 15 years of agency and strategic communications experience, including more than seven years at BCW, where she served as executive vice president, managing director and market lead has led both consumer and corporate briefs, spanning brand launches, executive visibility and reputation mandates, while coordinating multi-market delivery across international teams. Earlier in her career, she helped shape and deliver consumer brand and technology briefs, alongside crisis-ready reputation planning.
Since launch, W Communications Malaysia has doubled its headcount and is projected to grow by a further 60% to 80% by Q4 2026 across its B2B, B2C and KOL Management business units, it said.
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