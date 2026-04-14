Awqaf Ministry Honours Students Of First Assalam School

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has honoured first and second-grade primary students at The First Assalam School as part of its ongoing efforts to promote educational values and motivate students toward academic excellence.

This comes within the framework of encouraging students to strive in their academic achievement, develop their talents, bring joy to their hearts, reinforce social values, and instill a sense of belonging.

Ghanem Abdul Latif Al-Rumaihi, Head of the Marketing Department in the Endowment Funds Department at the General Directorate of Endowments, presented the gifts to the students during a ceremony organized by the school for first-grade students, amidst a festive atmosphere that reflected the joy of Eid and its impact on the children.

In his speech during the ceremony, Hameed Alam, Director of the First Assalam School, expressed his gratitude to the General Directorate of Endowments for this initiative.

He emphasised that the gifts were presented in appreciation of the students' diligence during both in-person and distance learning periods, as well as their commitment to attendance and academic achievement. He noted that such programmes contribute to encouraging students, boosting their self-confidence, and fostering a spirit of creativity and discipline.

During the visit, the delegation from the General Directorate of Endowments also viewed the handicrafts and artworks produced by the students, which ranged from creative drawings, botanical paintings, and colouring works to examples of traditional crafts such as weaving using traditional hand looms, and applied educational experiments in life skills, reflecting the school's keenness to develop the students' practical and creative skills. The school students presented an expressive painting to the General Directorate of Endowments as a token of appreciation and gratitude for their recognition and support.

This initiative serves as a continuation of the“Eid Joy” programme implemented by the General Directorate of Endowments during Eid Al-Fitr, during which 5,000 gifts were distributed to children at 20 congregational mosques for Eid prayers across various regions of the country.

It is noted that the First Assalam School operates in the morning as a formal education school and includes students from about 20 different nationalities. The school targets non-Arabic speaking students and applies the British“Cambridge” curriculum to ensure their integrated learning.