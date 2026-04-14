Katara Inaugurates Elite Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Director General of Cultural Village (Katara) Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, officially opened the Elite Exhibition 2026 yesterday at Building 13, the headquarters of the Qatari Association for Fine Arts in Katara.

The much-anticipated exhibition brings together an elite selection of works by leading Qatari artists, offering visitors a rich tapestry of contemporary and heritage-inspired pieces. Attended by artists, cultural figures and art enthusiasts dressed in both traditional and modern attire, the opening featured guided tours through brightly lit galleries where guests paused to admire and discuss the displayed creations.

Highlights include striking abstract paintings with bold geometric shapes in vivid greens, reds and yellows; realistic marine-life studies featuring coral, crabs and lobsters rendered in intricate detail; traditional wooden door motifs evoking Qatari architectural heritage; and folk-art scenes incorporating Arabic calligraphy alongside figures in cultural dress. Sculptures on white pedestals, from fluid wooden abstracts to polished bronze figures, complement the two-dimensional works, creating a dynamic visual dialogue across the spacious halls.

Dr Al-Sulaiti, accompanied by senior officials and visitors, toured the exhibition, stopping to examine pieces such as a large canvas depicting a white dove amid star motifs and another portraying a serene mangrove landscape.

Katara Cultural Village continues to solidify its position as Qatar's premier cultural destination, providing a permanent platform for the Qatari Association for Fine Arts to present curated exhibitions that celebrate national creativity while inviting broader dialogue. The Elite Exhibition 2026 reflects this commitment, blending innovation with tradition in a celebration of visual arts that resonates with both local audiences and international visitors.

The exhibition is now open to the public and is expected to draw significant interest throughout its run, further enhancing Katara's reputation as a year-round hub for cultural exchange and artistic excellence.