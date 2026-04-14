PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome At Roadshow In UP's Saharanpur

MENAFN - IANS) Saharanpur, April 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow along the Wildlife Corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Tuesday, just before inaugurating the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.

A large crowd gathered along the road to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister as he waved back at them.

Participants showered flowers at PM Modi while holding the Tricolour in their hands and chanting slogans such as "Modi, Modi," "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," and "Jai Shri Ram."

Many attendees wore costumes and performed traditional folk dances to welcome the Prime Minister.

Later in the day, PM Modi will perform Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. Thereafter, he will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public function in Dehradun and address the gathering on the occasion.

The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore.

The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two and a half hours.

The implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity.

The corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters.

Keeping in view the ecological sensitivity, rich biodiversity and wildlife in the region, the corridor has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict.

To ensure the free movement of wild animals, the project incorporates several dedicated wildlife protection features. These include a 12 km-long wildlife elevated corridor, which is one of the longest in Asia.

The corridor also includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370-metre-long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will play a pivotal role in strengthening regional economic growth by enhancing connectivity between major tourism and economic centres as well as opening new avenues for trade and development across the region.

The project reflects the vision of PM Modi to develop next-generation infrastructure that combines high-speed connectivity with environmental sustainability and improved quality of life for citizens, said the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).