Italian Ambassador Expresses Solidarity With Qatar
Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar, HE Paolo Toschi, expressed his sincere solidarity with Qatar, following recent regional developments.
The Ambassador expressed this during a meeting with the Director of Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhroo.
In a social media post, the Italian Embassy stated, "Ambassador Toschi paid a visit to the Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhroo, to express his sincere, deep solidarity and gratitude for his commitment during the crisis."
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