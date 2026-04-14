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Italian Ambassador Expresses Solidarity With Qatar

Italian Ambassador Expresses Solidarity With Qatar


2026-04-14 02:16:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar, HE Paolo Toschi, expressed his sincere solidarity with Qatar, following recent regional developments.

The Ambassador expressed this during a meeting with the Director of Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhroo.

In a social media post, the Italian Embassy stated, "Ambassador Toschi paid a visit to the Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhroo, to express his sincere, deep solidarity and gratitude for his commitment during the crisis."

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The Peninsula

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