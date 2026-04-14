WORLDLINE : New Zealand Payment Divestment - Press Release



Paris La Défense, 14 April 2026 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a European leader in payment services, announces it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Cuscal for the proposed sale of its New Zealand payment activities, for an estimated enterprise value of c.€17M.

Worldline's New Zealand payments business is a key player in New Zealand's ecosystem, processing c. 70% of all in-store transactions, serving all four major acquirers and ~40 issuers . This activity has been run independently from Worldline's core European operations. This contemplated transaction marks another milestone in the execution of Worldline's strategy to sharpen the Group's focus on payment activities in Europe, streamline operations and optimise resource allocation.

The Enterprise Value of the planned divestment is c.€17M. For reference, the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA impact of the perimeter on the Group are respectively estimated at c.€35M and c. €12M. The impact on FCF is limited.

The combined net cash proceeds1 from all the already announced disposals (MeTS, Worldline North America, Cetrel, PaymentIQ, Worldline India and Worldline New Zealand) are estimated at €560-610M and should be received in 2026, strengthening the Group's financial profile, enhancing strategic flexibility and supporting the redeployment of capital towards core activities.

The closing of the contemplated transaction is expected in Q2 2026.

Citigroup acted as sole financial advisor and Russell McVeagh acted as international legal counsel to Worldline SA.

UPCOMING EVENTS

April 28, 2026: Q1 2026 revenue



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ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe's leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the Group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over 1.2 million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn in revenue in 2025. worldline

Worldline's corporate purpose (“raison d'être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group's expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors' behaviours. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Worldline's beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Worldline's plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on March 6, 2026, under the filling number: D.26-0071.

Revenue organic growth and Adjusted EBITDA improvement are presented at constant scope and exchange rate. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as defined in the 2025 Universal Registration Document. All amounts are presented in € million without decimal. This may in certain circumstances lead to non-material differences between the sum of the figures and the subtotals that appear in the tables. 2026 objectives are expressed at constant scope and exchange rates and according to Group's accounting standards.

Worldline does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law.

This document is disseminated for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any U.S. are exempt from registration. The securities that may be offered in any transaction have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any U.S. state and Worldline does not intend to make a public offering of any such securities in the United States.

1 Excluding cash on the balance sheet and inclusive of transaction fees

Attachment

20260414- Worldline - New Zealand payments disposal - Press release