Samay Raina's 'Girlfriend' Reveal Goes Viral, Fans React To His Epic Comic Twist Online

Samay Raina knows exactly how to keep fans entertained, and his recent Instagram AMA proved just that. When a curious fan asked him to share a photo with his girlfriend, Samay delivered a classic punchline.

Instead of a romantic reveal, he posted a selfie with his close friend Balraj Ghai. The unexpected twist left fans laughing, perfectly showcasing his signature deadpan humour. Over the years, Samay has often been linked to names like Suhani Shah and Tania Sachdev, but he has never confirmed any relationship.

Opening Up On 'India's Got Latent' Fallout

In his stand-up special Still Alive, Samay took a serious turn as he addressed the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent. The issue escalated after Ranveer Allahbadia made a joke that didn't sit well with a section of viewers.

Samay recalled an emotional moment involving Balraj's family, revealing how a video of his friend's elderly parents pleading with authorities deeply affected him. Calling it the“final nail in the coffin,” he admitted breaking down after witnessing the situation.

Love, IPL Sighting & What's Next

Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahbadia seems to be moving ahead personally, confirming his relationship with Juhi Bhatt. The couple recently attended an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium, where Ranveer referred to her as his girlfriend.

On the professional front, Samay has reassured fans that India's Got Latent will return for a second season. Currently in Italy, he's taking a short break before heading to Amsterdam for a trial show-proving that despite setbacks, the comedian is far from slowing down.