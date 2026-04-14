Arbaete-Asmara Sub-Zone Declared Free Of Female Genital Mutilation

Arbaete-Asmara sub-zone in the Central Region has officially declared free of female genital mutilation (FGM) at a ceremony held under the theme“No to Females' Genital Mutilation.”

According to the coordinators of the program, the achievement registered was the result of the relentless awareness raising activities by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare and the National Union of Eritrean Women branches in the Central Region.

Ms. Alganesh Tiku'e, administrator of the sub-zone, called on residents and institutions to ensure continuous monitoring and support for its sustainability.

According to report from the Central Region, similar efforts to eradicate females' genital mutilation is being conducted in all the sub-zones in the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.