Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Market Share, Trends & Analysis To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Probiotics Food and Cosmetics Market Size The global probiotics food and cosmetics market size was valued at USD 59.80 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 121.54 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031). People nowadays are more focused on their health and well-being than ever before. This has led to using natural ingredients in their daily essentials, expected to drive the global probiotics food and cosmetics market. Moreover, increasing research and development has been conducted in the field to uncover the potential benefits of probiotics, which has accelerated market expansion. Probiotics are microorganisms that, when consumed, are said to provide health benefits, typically by enhancing or restoring the gut microbiota. Probiotics are a microbiome component, which is the collection of microorganisms that inhabit the skin, digestive tract, and other parts of the human body. In general, probiotics are regarded as safe for human consumption, but in rare instances, they may cause bacteria-host interactions and undesirable side effects. Lactobacillus bulgaricus, a strain of bacillus found in Bulgarian yogurt, was the first probiotic discovered. Stamen Grigorov, a Bulgarian physician and microbiologist, discovered in 1905. The modern theory is generally attributed to Russian Nobel laureate Élie Metchnikoff, who theorized in 1907 that Bulgarian peasants who consumed yogurt lived longer. The food and cosmetic products formulated with probiotics are called probiotics food and cosmetics. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2022-2031) 2022 Market Valuation USD 59.80 Billion Estimated 2023 Value USD XX Billion Projected 2031 Value USD 121.54 Billion CAGR (2023-2031) 8.2% Dominant Region Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Key Market Players Aurelia Skincare Ltd., Nestle, DuPont, ADM, Esse Skincare

Download Free Sample Report to Get Detailed Insights.

Probiotics Food and Cosmetics Market Drivers Rising Research and Development

The benefits of probiotic microorganisms are obscure. Thus, research has been surged on potential benefits associated with probiotic bacteria. For instance, in May 2023, Researchers at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Bhubaneswar, a biotechnology research center, discovered a new probiotic bacterium that can help in the prevention and management of multiple health-related issues like diarrhea, obesity, and numerous immunological disorders. This bacterium is known as Ligilactobacillus salivarious F14. It was discovered in the guts of Odisha's indigenous tribespeople. It resulted from a research initiative on tribal health and nutrition begun three years ago by the institute with the support of the Centre's Department of Biotechnology. Such positive research results can help develop new food and cosmetic products, boosting market growth.

Advantages of Probiotics

Probiotics, when consumed in enough amounts, are believed to provide numerous health benefits. Even though probiotic research is ongoing and their effects differ among strains and individuals, evidence suggests that probiotics may provide several potential health benefits. Probiotics can aid in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome composed of beneficial microorganisms. They are frequently employed to mitigate the symptoms of constipation, diarrhea (particularly antibiotic-associated diarrhea), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Several studies have indicated that probiotics may potentially mitigate the risk of allergies and eczema in children, particularly when administered during pregnancy and early infancy. A notable transformation has occurred in consumer inclination towards functional foods, which offer vital nutrients and considerable health advantages. Thus, the rising demand for natural, risk-free products with proven health benefits significantly drives growth in the global probiotics food and cosmetics market.

Market Restraint Potential Risks Associated with Probiotics

Probiotics pose potential health risks, especially to infants. In October 2023, the FDA stated that preterm infants who receive probiotics are at risk for "invasive, potentially fatal disease or infection caused by the bacteria or yeast" in the products. Due to potentially fatal health risks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns against using probiotic products in premature infants. This comes after the government said several weeks ago that it was looking into the death of a premature newborn who had been given a probiotic while hospitalized. In addition to recently sending a letter to healthcare providers about these risks, the agency has issued two warning letters to companies for selling these products illegally. This is expected to restrict the global market growth.

Market Opportunity Increasing Product Launches

The key market players are trying to work with novel probiotic strains and introduce products best suited for human health. For instance, in April 2023, Probiotical introduced two probiotic blends under the Skinbac brand: Skinbac Care (Skinbac BR03, LS03, and LRE02) and Skinbac Beauty (Skinbac BR03, LS03, and LRE02) (Skinbac LP01 and BS05). The mixtures are heated using a method that preserves the probiotic strains' cells without causing lysis. According to the manufacturer, this preserves and extends the shelf life of probiotic formulations. It also enables their quantification by flow cytometry, which provides a more accurate bacteria cell count than traditional gram measurements.

Similarly, in March 2023, Goli® Nutrition Inc., the creators of the World's First Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy, introduced the World's First 3-in-1 Pre+Post+Probiotics Gummy. Each gummy contains a combination of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics of the highest caliber. This dynamic trio features the prebiotic XOS (xylooligosaccharides), the probiotic strain Bacillus Subtilis DE11®, and the postbiotic Lactobacillus paracasei MCC1849 and provides a variety of benefits. Thus, the launch of such products is expected to create opportunities for market growth.

Regional Analysis Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global probiotics food and cosmetics market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific's growing population, rising awareness, and desire to improve living standards will all help to fuel the market's expansion. According to a survey by the EY Future Consumer Index (November 2021), 40% of Indian respondents are willing to pay a premium for products that promote health and wellness, which is higher than the global average of 29%. This is expected to bode well for the market growth in the region. The probiotic-containing food and cosmetics market will grow due to capital investments in innovation and the adoption of various competitive strategies to gain market share.

Furthermore, manufacturers have realized the untapped opportunities of probiotic supplements that are beyond digestive health and immunity and are, therefore, targeting specific health concerns of individuals. For instance, Taiwan-based Bioflag Biotech's proprietary probiotic strain, Lactobacillus rhamnosus MP108, was launched as an infant product in China in 2021. Similarly, in 2020, Chr. Hansen agreed to supply probiotic ingredients to Teijin Limited, a Japanese prebiotic firm, for use in functional and health food applications in its domestic market. Such developments are driving the regional market growth.

In North America, digestive health and obesity are significant health issues, particularly in the United States. According to a study conducted by the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) in 2020, more than fifty percent of the obese population in the United States uses probiotic dietary supplements to maintain gut health as part of their weight management treatment. Therefore, the growing reliance of North American consumers on probiotic dietary supplements is anticipated to increase demand for probiotic supplements in the region.

Furthermore, there has been a surge in the development of new products with the aid of probiotic strains in the region. For instance, in February 2023, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) collaborated with Good Culture to produce a new lactose-free milk that contains a probiotic to support digestive and immune health. The Good Culture Probiotic Milk will be offered in both full and 2% low-fat options. The BC30 probiotic provides 1 billion probiotic cultures per 12-ounce serving, and the milk is an excellent source of vitamins A and D. All these factors are expected to boost the regional market growth.

By Product Type

Probiotic foods and beverages contain live beneficial microorganisms, often referred to as "probiotics," which can positively influence the digestive system and overall health. Yogurt and Kefir are amongst the most common probiotic foods. It is important to take into account the individual probiotic strains and their intended health advantages when choosing probiotic foods or supplements, as different strains may have different effects. In addition, probiotic food and beverages are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers searching for natural ways to preserve their health. They are widely available in a variety of flavors and formulations at supermarkets, health food stores, and online retailers to suit a variety of tastes and preferences.

By Ingredients

The most prevalent are bacteria belonging to the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium groups. Lactobacillus is a bacterial genus that contains numerous species and strains, including L. acidophilus, L. casei, L. rhamnosus, and L. plantarum. Lactobacillus species are frequently used in probiotics and can be found naturally in numerous fermented foods, like yogurt, sauerkraut, and kimchi. They are known for their ability to produce lactic acid, which can create an unfavorable environment for pathogenic microorganisms in the digestive tract. Bifidobacterium is another common bacterial genus used in probiotics, with species such as B. bifidum, B. longum, and B. breve. Bifidobacterium species are abundant in the colon and are associated with various health benefits, particularly in maintaining gut health and bolstering the immune system.

By Distribution Channels

Convenience store chains are likely to outperform all other retailers in growth. This is because convenience stores are closer to consumers' homes and have lower crowds than supermarkets or hypermarkets. In 2021, there were 150,275 convenience stores across the United States. Thus, the growing convenience stores are expected to boost the sale of probiotic food and cosmetics. In addition, convenience stores generally stay open for longer hours than traditional retail stores. This implies the availability of more time during the day for a company's products to be sold. Due to this, the store will be able to provide products on time, which will drive growth during the forecast period.

July 2023- Tula Skincare, a company well-known for its probiotic-based formulations, announced its intentions to expand its range of complexion products with the introduction of the Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Concealer. The concealer contains Tula's S6Pro Complex, a "super six" blend of prebiotics and probiotic extracts that helps to calm skin, enhance skin smoothness, and preserve skin balance. June 2023- Sunsweet Growers Inc. introduced Sunsweet's Probiotic+ Prunes. The product is formulated with BC30 probiotics and prebiotic fiber to support the gut health of consumers as a standalone snack or meal addition.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2022 USD 59.80 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD XX Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 121.54 Billion CAGR 8.2% (2023-2031) Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Ingredients, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Probiotics Food and Cosmetics Market Aurelia Skincare Ltd. Nestle DuPont ADM Esse Skincare Yakult Honsha L'oreal S.A. The Body Deli The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. BioGaia Tula Life Inc. Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

Download Free Sample Report to Get Detailed Insights.

Probiotics Food and Beverages Dietary Supplements Cosmetics

Bacteria Yeast

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Pharmacies/ Drugstores Specialty Stores Online Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Probiotics Food and Cosmetics Market Segments By Product TypeBy IngredientsBy Distribution ChannelBy Region