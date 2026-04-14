Kiren Rijiju Says 'Nothing Controversial' In Women's Reservation Bill, Urges Parties To Rise Above Politics

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday asserted that there is "nothing controversial" in the proposed amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill and appealed to all political parties to support it without politicising the issue.

The Centre is seeking consensus across parties for the amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for one-third reservation for women in legislative bodies.

The legislation was passed unanimously in Parliament in 2023. The proposed amendment aims to delink its implementation from the 2027 Census and instead base it on the 2011 Census, enabling its rollout before the 2029 general elections.

A special session of Parliament has been convened on April 16 to take up the matter.

Speaking to IANS, Rijiju said, "The issue of women's reservation cannot be made a political matter in any form. If we give it a political angle, it would be an injustice to women. The Prime Minister has made a very simple and clear appeal to rise above party politics. The Nari Shakti Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Act) is a law that all parties supported and passed unanimously. Now, we have called for a special session to make a constitutional amendment to implement it."

He further said that the government has reached out to Opposition leaders, including Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, urging them to support the bill.

"We have also urged Mallikarjun Kharge not to give it a political angle. We want all parties and parliamentarians to support this; it will become a great inspiration for everyone and give a strong message to the world," he said.

Responding to concerns raised by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in her recent opinion article on the Women's Reservation Bill, Rijiju said the government will soon make the full text of the amendment public.

"We are about to upload the entire bill, and everyone will be able to read it. In this amendment bill related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, there is not a single point that can be considered controversial. Whether it is delimitation, an increase in the number of seats, or any other provision, you will find that there is no provision that can raise any objection or question. If anyone still tries to raise questions, it would be politically motivated," he said.

Emphasising the need for collective ownership of the reform, the minister added that the bill is "very simple" with "clear provisions".

"However, there is nothing in this bill that anyone can object to in any form. It is a very simple and clear provision that is going to be presented in Parliament. That is why we want everyone to support this bill. No one will take all the credit for it, it will be an achievement for the nation as a whole, not of any particular political party," Rijiju added.