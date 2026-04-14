'I Never Really Know How To Answer That': Why Do Women Still Have To Justify Being Single?

MENAFN - The Conversation) Being a single woman isn't the social taboo it once was. Singlehood seems to be on the rise, with more single person households, and more women choosing to marry later in life, or not at all.

It could even be viewed as trendy, among growing online movements to boycott dating apps and go“boy sober”. So is the stigma attached to being a single woman well and truly gone? My latest research suggests not.

I studied two women's experience of singlehood over the course of 17 years, from their late teens to their mid-30s. Both Gabriella and Suzy (pseudonyms) spent long periods of their adult lives unpartnered, and their experiences show how the identity of a“single woman” still carries a negative stigma that's hard to shake.

'I feel that others see me as a spinster'

The stigma of being a single woman dates back to the 17th century. It was around this time the term“spinster” – originally used to describe women who worked in textile spinning – was widely adapted to describe unmarried women.

Spinsters were seen as a problem in the patriarchal society of the time. Known as“feme sole” in English common law, they had many of the same legal rights as men, including the ability to own property, whereas married women did not. They also defied the idea that a woman's worth lay only in her value as a wife.

Nonetheless, spinsters who weren't from wealthy families were at an economic disadvantage and often restricted to lower income occupations. Even those who were financially secure were granted lower social value than their married counterparts.

Although the term feels outdated, my participant Suzy described feeling this way in her early 20s:

Both Suzy and Gabriella worried about societal expectations of them, which they felt were characterised by a linear transition from school to work, to buying a house, to getting married and settling down.

Their own lives transgressed these expectations. For instance, when the women were in their early 30s, Suzy went back to studying while Gabriella moved back in with her parents.

Research shows traditional markers of adulthood are increasingly being postponed due to economic pressures, changing social attitudes, and people choosing to stay in education for longer.

Society rewards couples

The stigma of singlehood has mostly been researched among older women, with recent work demonstrating singlehood is more acceptable up until the age of 30.

This feeling was echoed by my participants. Gabriella described being able to resist the stigma in her 20s, before more of the people around her started to couple up:

Historically, society has been ruled by the tenacity of the“couple norm”, which is the belief that living in a couple is a superior, more natural way to live.

This norm stems from the construction of a hetero-patriarchal society that has long been upheld by social and legal institutions that reward couples. The legacy of this norm is upheld daily through culture, including in the plethora of books, TV series and films centred on finding“the one”.

This culture helps to perpetuate economic inequalities for single people. For instance, Gabriella, who moved back in with her parents during COVID after a break-up, worried she wouldn't be able to attain her dream home on a single income.

Similarly, Suzy described getting financial help from her parents to freeze her eggs at age 34.

Both participants explained how singlehood also sustained an emotional burden, such as through them having to continually defend and justify their single status. As Suzy said:

Although a growing number of women today are choosing to be defiantly single, the couple norm remains pervasive. And many single women – even if they are content in their singlehood – face a unique set of social pressures that are hard to shake off.