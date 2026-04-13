Manisha Koirala Rings In Nepal New Year 2083: Love Ringing In Wth People I Admire

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) As Nepal celebrates its Navo Varsha on Tuesday, actress Manisha Koirala expressed her happiness and said that she loves ringing in New Years with people she admires.

Manisha posted a photograph on Instagram from her New Year celebrations with friends and family.

She wrote in the caption:“Love ringing in new years #2083 with people I admire and cherish.. missing few of my other loved ones..may this new year bring heaps of joy to everyone...”

The Nepali New Year is being celebrated on April 14, 2026, marking the first day of Baisakh 2083 in the Vikram Samvat calendar.

Talking about Manisha, a Nepalese actress working in Indian films, predominantly in Hindi and some Tamil films, was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a period drama television series released in 2024. Since then, the actress has been away from the screens.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the show marked Bhansali's debut on the web space. With grand and beautiful sets and costumes, the show was set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement.

It traced the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

The cast also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

In films, she was last seen in Shehzada directed by Rohit Dhawan. A remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the film also stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy.

The 54-year-old actress is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of her time. She made her acting debut with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula in 1989, and later debuted in Indian cinema with the Hindi drama Saudagar in 1991.