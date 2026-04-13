Nora Fatehi: Always Wanted To Connect With People Of Mumbai In Most Raw, Real Way

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Dancing diva and actress Nora Fatehi has penned an“appreciation” post for the“heartwarming and joyful” locals in the heart of Mumbai. She said that she always wanted to connect with them in the most raw way.

Nora took to Instagram, where she shared a BTS video from the making of her song“Sajan Re” with rapper Badshah. In the video, the actress is seen dancing with the locals from area. She's even seen playing with the children and getting clicked with them.

“This is an appreciation post to some of the most heart-warming joyful people in the heart of Mumbai. Can't get over how beautiful this moment was!” she wrote as the caption.

Nora added:“Ive always wanted to be able to connect with the people of Mumbai in the most raw & real way possible and we had the chance while shooting for Sajan Re.”

Nora shared that the experience left her so“grateful, so humbled to be able to have the love and acceptance from these amazing people.”

“Thank you for allowing us into your home. And thank you for being so spontaneous and joyful! Still not over it,” she concluded the post.

Nora made her acting debut with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. She gained popularity in Telugu films for her special appearance songs in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

She was seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2015 hosted by Salman Khan. In 2016, she participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Nora appeared in the Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate where she was featured in the recreated version of the song "Dilbar".

She has since played supporting parts in Hindi films Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India. She has also judged television shows Dance Deewane Juniors and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.