This French Castle Is Crowdfunding Its Own Restoration

MENAFN - USA Art News) Château de Chambord Launches €30 Million Restoration Drive as Structural Damage Deepens

The Château de Chambord, the Loire Valley landmark long admired for its symmetry and Renaissance grandeur, is now confronting a far less picturesque reality: a €30 million restoration campaign to stabilize parts of the 16th-century castle that have been weakened by years of flooding and drought.

France's second-most visited castle after Versailles, Chambord has become a case study in the cost of preserving a monument that still draws massive crowds. The UNESCO World Heritage Site, whose construction began in 1519 under Francis I, contains 426 rooms and sits on nearly 13,500 acres, making it Europe's largest enclosed estate. Its scale and prestige have not insulated it from the pressures of the marshy landscape around the Cosson River.

The most urgent damage is concentrated in the François I Wing, built between 1539 and 1545 near the estate's wettest ground. Alternating periods of flooding and drought have undermined the foundation, leaving warped walls, cracks, and holes that have spread beyond the wing itself. The deterioration has been visible for roughly two decades, but concern sharpened in 2023, when 20 people fell through a floor. No major injuries were reported.

Pierre Dubreuil, who became director general in 2023, closed large sections of the François I Wing last summer and launched the fundraising effort in September. He has described the undertaking as“the project of the century” at Chambord, a phrase that reflects both the scale of the repairs and the limits of public funding. Although the castle generates revenue through admissions and welcomed 1.2 million visitors last year, Dubreuil said it ranks only 15th on the heritage budget list.

The restoration plan is divided into three phases. The first, already funded at €12 million, will address the most critical structural areas beginning this year. Half of that amount comes from Chambord's own resources, with the remainder supplied by French agencies. Phase Two, budgeted at €15 million, calls for a full restoration and an elevator for disabled visitors. Phase Three, estimated at €10 million, would add educational routes and a new auditorium, recasting the site as a broader Renaissance center.

Donations can be made from €20, and contributions under €1,000 qualify for a 75 percent tax deduction, higher than the standard 66 percent. So far, the campaign has raised just over 10 percent of its goal. The François I Wing is scheduled to reopen in 2032, if the restoration proceeds as planned.