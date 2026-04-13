San Diego DUI Defense Attorney Anna R. Yum Explains How A DUI Can Affect Immigration Status

SAN DIEGO, CA - Noncitizens charged with Driving Under the Influence in California face potential consequences that extend beyond criminal penalties, including risks to visa status, green card eligibility, and naturalization applications. San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum of the Law Offices of Anna R. Yum ( ) is providing guidance on how federal immigration law classifies DUI offenses and what noncitizens should know after a DUI arrest in San Diego.

According to San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum, the Immigration and Nationality Act identifies specific categories of criminal convictions that may make a noncitizen deportable, including crimes involving moral turpitude and aggravated felonies. A routine misdemeanor DUI under California Vehicle Code Section 23152 is generally not treated as a crime involving moral turpitude on its own.“The immigration consequences of a DUI depend heavily on the specific charge, any aggravating factors, and the sentence imposed,” explains Yum.“A standard first-offense misdemeanor DUI is generally not automatically deportable, but that analysis changes when additional criminal allegations are involved.”

San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum notes that the U.S. Supreme Court held in Leocal v. Ashcroft that a standard DUI offense does not qualify as a“crime of violence” for immigration purposes, meaning a typical DUI conviction is not classified as an aggravated felony under that category of federal law. However, DUI-related cases involving vehicular homicide, manslaughter, or other separate criminal offenses may trigger deportation consequences depending on the statute of conviction and the sentence imposed.

Attorney Yum emphasizes that even when a misdemeanor DUI does not result in removal proceedings, it can still affect pending immigration applications. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services reviews an applicant's full criminal history when evaluating naturalization and adjustment of status applications. A DUI conviction during a pending application can raise questions about good moral character, which is a statutory requirement for naturalization under INA Section 101(f).“Many immigration forms require disclosure of all arrests and convictions, including misdemeanors,” Yum adds.“Omitting a conviction when disclosure is required can result in a separate finding of willful misrepresentation.”

The firm notes that noncitizens holding non-immigrant visas, including H-1B, F-1, and B-1/B-2 categories, may face complications with renewal or re-entry after a DUI conviction. A misdemeanor DUI appearing in background checks can trigger additional screening in visa and travel processes, even when the conviction itself does not constitute a deportable offense under federal immigration law. USCIS Form I-485, the Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, requires disclosure of criminal history, and noncitizens must also disclose arrests that did not result in conviction. Departing the United States while a DUI case is pending or after a conviction can create separate admissibility issues when attempting to re-enter the country.

Felony DUI convictions carry significantly higher immigration risk. Under California law, a DUI becomes a felony when it causes bodily injury under CVC Section 23153, when the driver has three or more prior DUI convictions within ten years under CVC Section 23550, or when the driver has a prior felony DUI on record. Vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated under California Penal Code Section 191.5 can create particularly serious immigration consequences.“Felony DUI cases, especially those involving injury allegations or multiple prior convictions, require coordinated criminal defense and immigration counsel from the outset,” advises Yum.

Naturalization applicants must demonstrate good moral character during the statutory period, which is five years for most lawful permanent residents and three years for spouses of U.S. citizens. A USCIS adjudicator reviewing a naturalization application has discretion to weigh a DUI conviction and deny the application on the basis that the applicant has not demonstrated good moral character for the full statutory period, even when the DUI does not constitute a crime involving moral turpitude. A USCIS officer may also decline to approve a naturalization application while the applicant remains on probation, parole, or under a suspended sentence. "Many applicants choose to wait until probation ends before filing, when they can present a stronger good moral character showing," notes Yum. Applicants who completed a DUI diversion program or received a deferred entry of judgment should be aware that these resolutions may still appear in background checks and prompt questions during the naturalization interview.

Noncitizens arrested for DUI in San Diego face two parallel legal processes: the criminal case and the immigration consequences that follow from it. The decisions made in the criminal case directly affect the immigration analysis, making early and coordinated legal action essential. A resolution without a conviction, or a reduction to a non-DUI offense, may significantly limit immigration exposure. Noncitizens should also request a Department of Motor Vehicles hearing within ten days of their arrest, as the DMV process operates independently from the criminal case and can result in an administrative license suspension. The Law Offices of Anna R. Yum represents clients across San Diego County courts, including the Central Courthouse at 330 W. Broadway and before the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

For noncitizens facing DUI charges in San Diego, consulting with a criminal defense attorney experienced in immigration-related consequences may help protect both criminal and immigration interests.

About Law Offices of Anna R. Yum:

Law Offices of Anna R. Yum is a San Diego-based law firm dedicated to criminal defense, with a focus on DUI, serious felonies, domestic violence, and federal charges. Led by attorney Anna R. Yum, a former Riverside County Deputy District Attorney, the firm represents clients throughout San Diego County, including the Central Courthouse, South Bay, East County, and North County divisions. For consultations, call (619) 233-4433.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: